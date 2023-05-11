76ers vs Celtics injury report: Lineups for Game 6, Eastern Conference semi-finals (May 11, 2023)

In the ongoing Eastern Conference semi-finals injury concerns are present for both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics. The only way for the Celtics to retain their chances of winning the championship is by winning Game 6, as the 76ers have a 3-2 lead.

In their previous outing, the 76ers delivered a commanding performance on the road, securing a convincing 115-103 victory. Despite being listed as questionable because of a knee issue, Joel Embed put on an impressive display, scoring 33 points and grabbing seven rebounds.

However, the real star of the night was Tyrese Maxey, who contributed 30 points and hit crucial shots in the second half. James Harden provided 10 assists while also scoring 17 points, whereas Tobias Harris recorded an impressive double-double, scoring 16 points and getting 11 rebounds

Projected starting lineups and injury report for 76ers vs Celtics, Game 6

Projected starting lineup for the Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart

Derrick White

Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Five

Projected starting lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden

Tyrese Maxey

Tobias Harris

P.J. Tucker

Joel Embiid (Questionable)

The injury reports are brief for this fixture. Danilo Gallinari, who has been out for the entire season due to knee surgery, is still out.

Joel Embiid's availability for Game 6 remains uncertain as he continues to recover from a knee sprain. Having played in the last four games, it would be surprising if the Sixers' star center sat out such a pivotal matchup.

As the Celtics face potential elimination, questions loom regarding their ability to respond to the pressure. Head coach Joe Mazzulla, thrust into the position just before training camp, faces his biggest challenge yet to keep his team alive. With rumors swirling around Jaylen Brown's future, the Celtics must rally together to force a Game 7 and continue from there.

