$8.6 Billion investment firm's MD confirms LeBron James and Liverpool's FSG are bidding for Las Vegas NBA team

It is no secret that LeBron James wants to bring an NBA team to Las Vegas. The four-time champion and all-time scoring leader has expressed an interest in investing in a team that will be located in Las Vegas should the NBA proceed with its expansion plans.

On top of that, Gerry Cardinale, the Managing Director of RedBird Capital, revealed that James and Fenway Sports Group, which owns the British football club Liverpool, will attempt to bring a team to Las Vegas.

"RedBird's Gerry Cardinale has officially confirmed the long-rumoured idea that he, LeBron James, and FSG are working on bringing an NBA team to Las Vegas," Davis Phillips wrote on X.

RedBird Capital and LeBron James have become partners over the past few years, since James and business partner Maverick Carter created their production company SpringHill. RedBird Capital has become one of the richest companies in the world, worth $8.6 billion.

Recently, Shaquille O'Neal also expressed his desire to bring a team to Las Vegas either by himself or in collaboration with James.

LeBron James calls the creation of a Las Vegas NBA team his 'ultimate goal'

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have traveled to Las Vegas for the final stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament. On Thursday, James and the Lakers will play the New Orleans Pelicans for a chance to reach the Championship Game.

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, the "King" once again shared his thoughts on the possibility of becoming the owner of a Las Vegas team:

"It's crazy to say, but Vegas is a sports town. You look at the Aces, the hockey team, the Raiders, the A's is coming here. Obviously, we just had F1 here… it's a sports town. Hopefully, I can bring my franchise here some day. That's the ultimate goal.

"They know what they're watching, they show a lot of support, and sports is gigantic here right now. They definitely support their clubs, that's for sure."

For the time being, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has made it clear that the league has no intention to proceed with its expansion plans unless they agree a new TV rights deal.

James, who is averaging 24.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg, and 6.6 apg, on 38.7 percent from three, in Year 21, is under contract with the Lakers through the summer of 2025, with the final year being a player option.