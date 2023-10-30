"I'd try to be the new Neon Deion": Shaquille O'Neal tips hat to Coach Prime while claiming he'd emulate his demeanor as an NBA owner

Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal said he would try to be like Deion Sanders if he was an NBA owner. O'Neal was speaking during an episode of the "Owned" podcast with Rex Chapman. The 7-foot-1 former center is a great admirer of Sanders' coaching methods. Shaquille O'Neal played 19 seasons for six teams in the NBA.

Shaq had glowing comments for the six-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl winner who currently serves as the football coach for University of Colorado. Sanders played a key role in generating nationwide interest and excitement in college football.

During the podcast, Shaquille O'Neal was asked what he would do differently as an NBA owner. He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I would try to be the new Neon Deion in the locker room. I like what he is doing.

"When you have someone who has been to the mountain top consistently they are like a basketball god, so Deion is like a football god. Like the kids they know who Primetime is. So when he's speaking, he's speaking adamantly, he is speaking 1000% truth. ... He's talking to these kids and he's raising young men."

Shaquille O'Neal announced as president of Reebok's Basketball division

Shaquille O'Neal was recently announced as Reebok's first president of the basketball division. In addition, the company also announced that NBA legend Allen Iverson would be joining O'Neal as the shoe and apparel company's vice president of basketball.

The big man's new position is part of Reebok's strategy to relaunch their basketball division.

"We are thrilled to be expanding upon our partnership with Shaquille with this historic appointment," Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky said.

"With the combination of his deep-rooted history with Reebok and reigning influence he's made on the game, there is no one better than this guy to take the helm and lead our brand back to reclaiming its rightful place and dominance in basketball."

O'Neal has a long-running relationship with Reebok. The company signed him to a shoe brand deal in 1992 when he was a rookie.

The news release announcing the new position said that the former NBA star will lead Reebok's basketball strategy and "cultivate partnerships" with teams and athletes to help the brand pick up new relevance and dominance in the basketball world.