8 players DeMar DeRozan could pass on NBA's all-time scoring list in 2023-24

DeMar DeRozan is entering his 15th season in the NBA and his third playing for the Chicago Bulls. Always known as a potent scorer, the 6-time NBA All-Star had made a living in the mid-range and is expected to move up to the NBA all-time scoring ladder.

This former USC Trojan possesses a 21.0 career scoring average and in the 2022-23 season, he posted 24.5 points in 74 games. That is a total of 1816 points that he put up for the Chicago Bulls, who finished 10th in the NBA Eastern Conference with a record of 40-42.

At this point in DeRozan's career, he is set to break more scoring records and we will explore it in this story.

8 players that DeMar DeRozan can surpass in the scoring list in the 2023-24 season

Currently, DeRozan has a total of 21,685 points and is placed 44th in the NBA's all-time scoring list. He may move up to a few more places above this upcoming season and enter the top 35 list.

Just above DeRozan are Steph Curry and Chris Paul of the Golden State Warriors and both players are set to go up a few more places as well.

However, there are some retired players along the way of DeRozan and most probably be behind the Bulls scoring guard by the end of the season

8. Larry Bird

107 points

DeMar DeRozan should break this in the season's first three to four games. The Boston Celtics legend has 21,791 points in 13 seasons. However, Larry Bird has accumulated three NBA championships in his career.

7. Gary Payton

129 points

After surpassing Bird, Gary Payton is next on the list for Derozan to overtake. He would need 22 points more to get above "The Glove," and this should happen the next game or even at the same match. Payton was part of the 2006 Miami Heat championship team but was more known for his playing years with the Seattle Supersonics in the 90s, along with Shawn Kemp

6. Clyde Drexler

511 points

By early December, DeRozan should be near to breaking Clyde Drexler's points record. This 80s and 90s highflyer has been known to carry the Portland Trail Blazers from the mid-80s to the early 90s before joining Hakeem Olajuwon with the Houston Rockets to win his only NBA championship.

5. Elgin Baylor

1,465 points

By March, it will be an interesting time for DeMar DeRozan's season as he sets sights on overcoming another known scorer in the league and that is Lakers legend Elgin Baylor. He is probably one of the best players to ever win a championship in his 14 years with the Lakers

4. Dwyane Wade

1,481 points

Just 16 points above Baylor is former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade, who has tallied 23,165 career points. He provided the franchise with three NBA championships in his time with Miami.

3. Adrian Dantley

1,493 points

A dozen points separate 80s' scoring guard Adrian Dantley and Dwayne Wade. At this point, DeRozan can probably break both records in one game. Dantley is known for his days with the Utah Jazz and a short stint with the "Detroit Bad Boys."

2. Robert Parish

1,650 points

DeRozan needs to average 23 points in 71 games to break the career scoring record of "The Chief." Robert Parish has won four NBA championships - three with Larry Bird and one with Michael Jordan.

1. Charles Barkley

2073 points

If DeMar DeRozan plays all 82 games for the Chicago Bulls and averages 25.2 points, he can break Charles Barkley's career scoring record of 23,757. This will be far-fetched for DeRozan and he will probably break this by early next season.