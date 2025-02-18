"9/10", "Where's the Eagles beanie?" - Fans share their opinions as LA artist pays tribute to Luka Doncic with stunning Kobe Bryant mural

The city of Los Angeles has already embraced Luka Doncic less than three weeks after his shocking trade from the Dallas Mavericks. A mural featuring the newest Laker and the legendary Kobe Bryant recently popped out on Melrose Avenue. Fans online gave their verdict on the art based on Doncic and Bryant's interaction back in late 2019.

According to ESPN Los Angeles, the mural was done by artist Arutyun Gozukuchikyan, more famously known as ArToon Art. It depicts Doncic wearing his Lakers jersey dapping up a laughing Kobe, who was donning the classic purple and gold colorway.

Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna, watched Doncic play the Lakers on Dec. 29, 2019, less than a month before they died in a helicopter crash. The five-time NBA champ famously talked trashed in Slovenian, which caught Luka off guard.

LA Lakers fans loved the mural featuring Luka Doncic and Kobe Bryant, but some were surprised that the NBA legend wasn't wearing his Philadelphia Eagles beanie. Bryant might have bled purple and gold, but he loves to support his Eagles.

Here are some of the best comments:

"9/10 .. should gave Kobe his Eagles beanie lol," a fan wrote.

"Where's the Eagles beanie though???" one fan asked.

"That’s actually so tough. Kobe would’ve loved it," another fan claimed.

The comments continued:

"Kobe and Gigi would’ve been courtside at Luka’s first game as a Laker," a fan commented.

"Should have kept the colors authentic. WNBA & the 🦅. Would have been true to Kobe, not just true to LA," one fan remarked.

"That’s really premature. They should at least wait til after Luka has a championship in a Lakers uniform," another fan responded.

Fans comment on the Luka-Kobe mural in LA. (Photo: @sportscenter on IG)

Luka Doncic has only played two games for the LA Lakers since they acquired him from the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic is still getting into playing shape after missing more than a month due to a calf strain suffered on Christmas.

Jeanie Buss finally comments on shocking Luka Doncic trade

The deal between the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks was mainly orchestrated by Rob Pelinka and Nico Harrison. More than two weeks after the Luka Doncic trade, Lakers president and controlling owner Jeanie Buss finally discussed the shocking deal in an interview on Entertainment Tonight.

"Luka is a very special player," Buss said. "We are thrilled to have him as a part of the Lakers team, but we had to give up a lot to get him. We are going to miss Anthony Davis and Max Christie.

"But it’s like you’re always trying to improve the team, get a little bit better and ultimately win a championship."

The Lakers have ensured that they are set to compete for titles in the next decade by getting Doncic. He'll be the face of the franchise once LeBron James leaves and moves on. The franchise also needs to improve the roster around the Slovenian superstar.

