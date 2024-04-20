“A BHS Classic”: LeBron James’ wife Savannah James and daughter Zhuri perfectly execute popular cheer

LeBron James’ love story with his wife, Savannah James, started during their high school years. While James was the star of his St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, Savannah studied in his high school’s rival Buchtel High School. She was on her high school team’s cheerleading squad.

Recently, the wife of the billionaire LA Lakers star was seen executing her famous high school cheerleading moves with her daughter, Zhuri Nova James. The mother-daughter duo perfectly executed the move in the video that Savannah put on her Instagram story.

Putting the video on her Instagram story, James’ wife captioned the video:

“A BHS Classic.”

Savannah James and daughter Zhuri recreated the BHS famous cheer dance

James and Savannah James met her during a high school football game. According to Savannah, when he asked for her number from a mutual friend, she denied it; instead, she took his number. Eventually, she called the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School superstar and the rest is history.

James and Savannah have been together for 20 years now and have been married for over a decade. They're blessed with three kids together: one girl and two sons. Bronny James and Bryce Maximus are looking to make a career in the NBA. Bronny has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft with a potential chance to play against/with his father in the league.

LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, is getting into podcast world

It is just a matter of a few years before NBA fans won’t be able to witness the greatness of four-time NBA champion LeBron James on the basketball court. The NBA superstar is already nearing retirement at 39 years of age.

It appears that James and his wife are already making plans for life after retirement. The Lakers star launched a podcast called "Mind the Game" alongside former NBA player JJ Redick. The show's producers are LeBron James Uninterrupted and ThreeFourTwo Productions, owned by Redick.

Interestingly, Savannah James is also set to release her new podcast, “Everybody’s Crazy” with April McDaniel, who is also the founder of Crown + Conquer.

The podcast invites fans to call a certain number and share their most bizarre stories, as well as have an unplanned, honest talk with the broadcasters.

LeBron James is gearing up for the first round of the 2023–24 season playoffs against the Denver Nuggets. It is one of the few times that James's team is the underdog and it will be interesting to see how the Lakers under LeBron take care of the series.

