"A big slap in the face" - Dwight Howard vents frustration on being snubbed from key NBA honor while addressing his HOF nod

Dwight Howard was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025. Before Saturday’s enshrinement ceremony, Howard addressed being snubbed from the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.When the NBA released its all-time top 75 players in 2021, Howard was among the notable omissions. In an interview with NBA TV on Saturday, he was asked about entering the Hall of Fame after not making the 75th Anniversary Team.&quot;The great part about it is I'm going in two times,&quot; Howard said. &quot;So, it's like this (75th anniversary team), yes it hurt. It was like a big slap in the face and not be on that team... but to go in twice in the same year, man it's like God said, 'You know what, I'm gonna double pound you with a blessing.'&quot;Dwight Howard’s NBA career has often been underrated. The first half of his career was full of accolades. However, many fans and pundits remember only the latter half, which saw him bounce from team to team as his career declined.Howard most notably led the Orlando Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals. He was named an All-Star eight straight times from 2007 until 2014. He was also an eight-time All-NBA selection, including five consecutive selections to the All-NBA first team. He won the Defensive Player of the Year award three times.In his second stint with the LA Lakers, Howard played a key role in the Lakers' championship run in 2020.Howard was part of the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team, which was also enshrined on Saturday. Also known as the &quot;Redeem Team,&quot; the squad won the gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.Hall of Famer praises Dwight Howard's 'longevity'NBA legend Dominique Wilkins sat down with Sportskeeda's Mark Media on Saturday to discuss his selection as Dwight Howard's Hall of Fame presenter.Wilkins praised Howard's imposing 6-foot-10 frame, which he used to outjump everyone to finish with highlight dunks early in his career. Further, Wilkins mentioned one aspect that defined Howard's career.&quot;I think it’s his longevity,&quot; Wilkins told Medina. &quot;To play as long as he did at 18 years, not a lot of guys get a chance or an opportunity to play that long. He reinvented himself a couple of times. That says a lot about your mentality, heart and determination. Kudos goes to him.&quot;At the HOF enshrinement ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts, Dwight Howard was presented by Wilkins (Class of 2006), Patrick Ewing ('08), Robert Parish ('03) and Shaquille O'Neal ('16).