The latest NBA buzz centers around a tweet that sent shockwaves through the basketball community. It proposed an imaginary 'Big 4' on the Dallas Mavericks, featuring LeBron James and Luka Doncic. In a whirlwind of speculation and imagination, NBA fans found themselves immersed in trade rumors. As fans grappled with the possibility, emotions ran high on social media.

The tweet, shared by @ButtCrackSports, showcased a hypothetical scenario where the Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving was urging his team to orchestrate a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers to bring LeBron James to Dallas. To add fuel to the fire, it resurfaced an old prediction by Bill Simmons, suggesting that LeBron James would not only join the Mavericks but also convince Draymond Green from the Golden State Warriors to join the fold.

When NBA followers heard about it on various social media platforms, such as Twitter, they were excited but at the same time unsure, with mixed reactions, some calling it a conspiracy theory and some calling it technical fouls. While certain individuals were quick to brush off this notion as nothing more than a fan's pipe dream, others envisioned great success for such an accomplished group of players on the court.

Here are some of the best reactions.

DaddyRich @DaddyRich98 @ButtCrackSports The lack of defense will stop that team. @ButtCrackSports The lack of defense will stop that team.

Dusty @71AndWereLive @ButtCrackSports If they make a penalty for flopping next season, that. Also the Salary cap @ButtCrackSports If they make a penalty for flopping next season, that. Also the Salary cap

NBAJazzChat 🏀🌹 @NBAJazzChat1

-salary cap

-kyrie will implode

-brons legs

-luka won't pass

-greens right hook

-severe lack of defense

-coach kidd

-NO BENCH @ButtCrackSports A few things will stop them...-salary cap-kyrie will implode-brons legs-luka won't pass-greens right hook-severe lack of defense-coach kidd-NO BENCH @ButtCrackSports A few things will stop them...-salary cap -kyrie will implode -brons legs-luka won't pass-greens right hook-severe lack of defense -coach kidd-NO BENCH

Gaurav Agochiya @GauravAgochiya @ButtCrackSports Draymond knocking out Kyrie in practice will do that to ya @ButtCrackSports Draymond knocking out Kyrie in practice will do that to ya

Critics argued that building a superteam of this magnitude could upset the balance and competitive nature of the league. The observation made was that taking this action could potentially eclipse the capabilities of emerging talent Luka Doncic, someone who had already proven themselves to be powerful.

The Proposed Trade: A Game-Changer for Mavericks, Warriors, and Lakers

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving

With the rumors of involvement the of teams like Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers in this proposed trade, it is believed to be a potential game-changer for everyone.

The scenario where the Dallas Mavericks acquire LeBron James and Draymond Green will certainly cause a shift in power for them in no time. The Mavericks' perspective on this trade is undoubtedly positive, as the addition of two established champions would elevate their championship aspirations.

However, there is a catch. Given the recent changes in collective bargaining agreements and this deal specifically, there may be significant financial implications for the Dallas Mavericks' future.

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA Draymond Green asking for a max deal Draymond Green asking for a max deal https://t.co/oE0KaNO22a

Dallas would need to navigate salary cap concerns to make this trade a reality. The possibility of obtaining players such as Christian Wood and Reggie Bullock alongside D'Angelo Russell while also securing two important first-round draft selections is what makes this trade proposal attractive for the Warriors.

The addition of new talent through this collaboration may give them an energetic boost to pursue winning a championship. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Lakers would receive a package centered around young prospects Jaden Hardy, Moses Moody, and Josh Green, along with seasoned contributors Tim Hardaway Jr. and Davis Bertans, in addition to three first-round picks.

