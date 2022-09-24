Reports: Andre Iguodala is making a comeback with Golden State Warriors for his 19th season in NBA, announces the news on his podcast

In a recent interview, Steve Kerr used the word “hopeful” in response to Andre Iguodala’s return to the Golden State Warriors, and the four-time NBA champion has obliged. On his podcast, Iguodala announced he will enter his 19th season in the league and that it would be his final season.

Andre Iguodala played just 31 regular-season games for the Warriors last season. He averaged 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He played seven games in the playoffs and won the ring for the fourth time. While he did not play many games last season, his presence in the locker room is something which is very valuable for the Warriors.

On his podcast, "Point Forward," along with Evan Turner, who retired from the NBA after the 2019-20 season, Iguodala announced that he will be returning to the league. He said:

“I myself will be returning for my 19th season. And ET and I will be returning to the NBA throughout the season on the road to perform our Point Forward duties, our Point Forward responsibilities, and to give you access on what’s going on in the NBA.”

Andre Iguodala credited many people in Golden State for returning to action. Iguodala is a veteran of the league and played a big role in some of Warriors’ previous championships, notably winning the Finals MVP in 2015. Iguodala continued:

“As a group I’m blaming Draymond, Steph, and Klay. Steve Kerr a little bit, Bob Myers – I think they really showed me a lot of love. They really helped me see, you know, my presence outside of physically playing basketball.

“I was retired for the majority of the summer, but my brothers – they kinda reeled me back in. So, really looking forward to it.”

What will Andre Iguodala do differently in his final season?

With Evan Turner, Iguodala also spoke about his process so far in the NBA – which involved being entirely focused on the game. He’s traveled overseas multiple times, but it’s always been for basketball. This did not give him the chance to enjoy the city life. Iguodala referenced the late Kobe Bryant to drive his point, he said:

“I was so entrenched into what Kobe Bryant said to do – like just all in. … So, this year I want to – every city that I encounter, I really want to tap into something I’d never seen before.”

However, given the team Andre Iguodala is representing, and the fact that they’re defending a championship, he knows that he cannot leave his competitive self at the door.

“At the same time, you know, I don’t know how to be one foot in one foot out. So, in terms of competing, I’m gonna be naturally myself."

Andre Iguodala’s dedication for the game is encouraging to say the least. With almost two decades of experience in the NBA, the young players will really learn a lot from the veteran.

