"A guy who's 3 inches taller than Michael, plays like Michael" - 4-time NBA champion describes Len Bias' game and compares him to Michael Jordan

Four-time NBA champion John Salley described and compared Len Bias' game to Michael Jordan. Salley considered Bias his best friend, he played against Jordan as part of the "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons.

On the "Off The Dribble" podcast with Byron Scott, Salley discussed his friendship with Bias, who tragically died two days after getting drafted by the Boston Celtics in 1986.

Bias was selected second overall by the Celtics, but died of a cocaine overdose. He was often described as a better and taller version of MJ. Salley even pointed out that Bias had the same intensity on the court as Jordan. He said:

"He's 6'9, 185 pounds with two percent body fat. He jumps 39, 40 off the floor and shoots the long. He's the most talented player in the ACC, same league Michael Jordan came from. He towers over Michael, with the same tenacity, the same game."

He continued:

"A guy who's three inches taller than Michael, plays like Michael. That's what literally he was known as."

Salley even revealed that Bias was the reason he never used cocaine. Salley and Bias grew up together and were part of the same draft class. They even sat next to each other during the 1986 draft. He said:

"I was Len Bias' best friend so I never ever had a thought to do cocaine. He did enough for me and him. He definitely was my barometer on what not to do."

How good was Len Bias?

Len Bias of the Boston Celtics (Photo: Sports Illustrated)

Len Bias was a high school star, leading his team, the Northwestern Wildcats, to the Maryland State AA Finals. Bias went on to attend the University of Maryland, where he became a college superstar. He spent four seasons in Maryland before entering the 1986 NBA draft.

In four years in Maryland, Bias averaged 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He had his best year in 1986 when he put up 23.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist, while shooting 54.5% from the field. That was enough for the Boston Celtics to take him second overall in 1986.

According to former NBA player Walt Williams, Len Bias could have been the greatest of all time. Williams told the Basketball Network last year that Bias was ahead of Michael Jordan in terms of skills. Bias had the better jumpshot and could defend all five positions. He said:

"I think he was a little bit ahead of Michael when they were in college with his skillset. The jump shot that Bias had was just the prettiest thing you could ever see. He could defend multiple positions."

He continued:

"He was a kind of a hybrid of how you see the game played now and that's the tragedy of not seeing a Len Bias. I think the game would have gravitated to where it is much quicker."

