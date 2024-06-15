"A love language": LeBron James' wife Savannah shares pic of getting ozone therapy with Lakers star

LA Lakers star LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, spent time together in ozone therapy. The NBA's power couple gave an update to their fans on social media as they posted their offseason activity on social media. James may not be playing in the NBA Finals this season but he's getting quality time with his family.

Savannah and LeBron spent some time taking ozone therapy together. According to relivehealth.com, ozone therapy helps strengthen one's immune system, reducing inflammation, aiding pain management and enhancing circulation. For the couple who have been together for quite some time, taking care of their body together is a meaningful quality time.

Savannah posted a photo of her and James taking ozone therapy together with a hilarious caption on her Instagram story.

"Ozone... A love language," Savannah posted.

Savannah James posts quality time with LeBron James

This could be in preparation for James' participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics where he'll suit up for Team USA for the fourth time.

LeBron James posts birthday message for son Bryce

LeBron James' second son, Bryce, celebrated his 17th birthday. Each member of his family posted a message dedicated to the soon-to-be senior high school. James posted a photo of his youngest son on his Instagram with a message.

"SCREAMING 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ HAPPY BDAY TO MY TWIN BRYCE MAXIMUS @_justbryce 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑. LOVE YOU YOUNG 🤴🏾🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎," James posted on Instagram.

Bryce will enter the next school year as a senior and will likely get more attention from more colleges. Standing at 6 feet 6 inches tall, he is rated as a four-star recruit in the 2025 class by ESP. Last year, he took an unofficial visit to Ohio State and was offered a scholarship.

James tried to convince UConn coach to sign with the Lakers

UConn's Dan Hurley almost became the new head coach for the Lakers. After letting Darvin Ham go following two seasons, the Los Angeles team wanted a change in scenery. Hurley became their target as a replacement for the position but the coach decided to stay with the Huskies.

Hurley was interviewed by Colin Cowherd where he revealed that James had sent him text messages.

"An incredible message from him over the course of the weekend, just talking about basketball and some different things, and letting me know that if he was there in L.A., that I'd have his support," Hurley said.

With Hurley's return to UConn, the Huskies have a chance to win a third-straight NCAA title next season. The head coach has a 141–58 record with the team since he took over the head coaching position during the 2020-21 season.