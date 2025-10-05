  • home icon
  "A man knows right away what position he wants you": Zion Williamson's girlfriend Ahkeema pours her heart out in romantic message after Aussie outing

"A man knows right away what position he wants you”: Zion Williamson’s girlfriend Ahkeema pours her heart out in romantic message after Aussie outing

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 05, 2025 13:40 GMT
Zion Williamson
Zion Williamson's girlfriend pens emotional message for NBA star (Credits: Getty and IG/@ahh_concreterose)

Zion Williamson’s girlfriend, Ahkeema Love, poured her heart out to the New Orleans Pelicans star after their outing in Australia. Love accompanied Williamson to the NBA x NBL event, which took place in Melbourne over the weekend.

The New Orleans Pelicans traveled to Australia to face Melbourne United and South East Melbourne Phoenix in exhibition games. Williamson’s girlfriend shared multiple pictures and videos showing her time in Australia.

At the end of the trip, she shared another story, penning a romantic message for Zion Williamson.

“A man knows right away what position he wants you in his life, it doesn’t take years or eventually getting there. It’s there from the beginning. My twin. My soul mate. A mutual connection, the second we met, I love you for life,” Ahkeema Love wrote.
Ahkeema Love's message for Williamson on Instagram.
Ahkeema Love’s message for Williamson on Instagram.

Love and Williamson have been dating since at least February 2023. The couple isn’t generous with details about their personal life. They share a daughter, also born in 2023. After wrapping up a stellar preseason showing in Australia, Williamson will return to New Orleans to prepare for the 2025-26 season opener.

Zion Williamson calls the NBL the second-best league in the world

Zion Williamson’s girlfriend isn’t the only one having a good time in Australia. The NBA star has also been impressed by the level of competition he has faced overseas.

Speaking to reporters after the Pelicans wrapped up their final game in Melbourne, Williamson gave high praise to the NBL, calling it the second-best league in the world.

"I have no problem saying the NBL is the second-best league in the world," Williamson said. “We're extremely grateful for this opportunity [to experience Australian basketball firsthand] - it's honestly a blessing.”
Fans have been impressed with Williamson’s performance in Australia. He played 15 minutes against Melbourne United, recording 15 points and five assists on Friday. Williamson was again limited to 15 minutes in the second game, but was still impactful, recording eight points and nine rebounds.

Seeing him play in the preseason, fans have noted Williamson's agility and have been impressed with his sharpness on the court. The Pelicans forward has done a lot of work on his conditioning this offseason and is prepared to take the next step in 2025-26.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Edited by Sameer Khan
