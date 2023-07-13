A redditor's euphoria at finding out about Milwaukee Bucks' 2021 championship after release from Russian prison is going viral

Before the Milwaukee Bucks won a championship in the 2021 finals, the last time they won it all was in 1971 when they had Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson.

It was a huge moment for the franchise to win, with its homegrown talents Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kris Middleton leading the way.

Interestingly enough, a recent fan post on Reddit got some attention as it was reposted on Twitter by RTNBA. The Reddit post detailed a fan's excitement upon finding out that his favorite team, the Milwaukee Bucks, captured a championship against the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 finals.

The reason why this fan found out about it so late is because he was locked up in prison. After getting into some trouble during his trip to Eastern Europe, he was imprisoned in Russia.

The Bucks fan later detailed in his post that he found out about the championship from a friend in Munich. His friend updated him on recent pop culture topics and even NBA-related topics. The fan also claimed that they used to be a daily poster on Reddit when it comes to the Bucks.

The fan's imprisonment was such a long time ago that he thought Malcolm Brogdon was still on the team. Brogdon was with the team from 2016 to 2019.

Malcolm Brogdon was the 36th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He eventually blossomed into one of the best role players in the league. During his time in Milwaukee, he averaged 12.8 points per game (48.4% shooting, including 40.8% from 3-point range).

Giannis Antetokounmpo on winning his first championship with the Milwaukee Bucks

After the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo talked about finally delivering a title to the city.

"It's easy to go somewhere and go win a championship with somebody else," Antetokounmpo said. "I could go to a superteam and just do my part and win a championship. But this is the hard way to do it and this is the way to do it and we did it. We f***ing did it. We did it man."

For Antetokounmpo, it was all about redeeming themselves after a disappointing collapse in the 2020 playoffs when they lost in the second round to the Miami Heat.

