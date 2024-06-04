"A regular season winner": NBA fans roast James Harden for his comments on how he would like to be remembered after retiring

James Harden's season ended when the LA Clippers were booted out by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs this year. “The Beard” is an unrestricted free agent but previously said he wanted to “continue” playing in Los Angeles with the Clippers. LA’s front office, which is waiting for Paul George's decision to opt in or out of his $48.7 million contract, hasn’t offered Harden anything yet.

Harden had his usual showing in the playoffs for this year. He was arguably the Clippers’ best player in the first four games versus the Mavericks but wilted when the pressure ramped up. In Games 5 and 6, he combined to score 24 points on 7-for-28 shooting, including 1-for-13 from behind the arc.

When asked about how James Harden wanted to be remembered, he had this to say in an interview with BasketNews:

“That I was a winner, that I was a teacher. I had a different love for the game. Put the money aside, I really enjoy and love the game of basketball.”

Harden’s statement was instantly greeted with responses by fans on X/Twitter:

“I mean regular season winner…”

One fan declared the contrary:

"Lol well. We won’t remember him for that."

Another fan was confused with Harden’s comment:

“What has he won besides a voted on MVP?”

A third fan couldn’t hold back with the trolling:

“Did he say 'winner'?? In that case EVERY player in the history of the NBA is a 'winner.'"

The closest James Harden was to winning a championship was in 2012 when the OKC Thunder won Game 1 of the 2012 NBA Finals. LeBron James and the “Heatles,” however, recovered to sweep the next four to claim the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Harden reached the Western Conference finals twice but was derailed by the Golden State Warriors on both occasions. Harden’s Rockets lost 4-1 in 2015 before agonizingly losing 4-3 in 2018 to the same opponents. Some are still convinced Houston would have gone on to win the 2018 championship had Kevin Durant not been with the "Dubs".

Fans are waiting for James Harden to win a championship before calling him a winner

James Harden is no longer the franchise cornerstone that he once was with the Houston Rockets. He has hitched his wagon to other superstars but the results have been the same – no championship. Harden will be looking to play for a contender to keep his window open.

The road to the championship might not be with the LA Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is still playing for Ty Lue but Paul George’s future is murky. “Playoff-P” could go someplace else if he opts out of his contract. The allure of playing with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia might become too irresistible. Russell Westbrook also has a $4 million player option to stay in Los Angeles.

Even if the Clippers’ core remains intact, the championship could remain elusive due to Leonard’s inability to stay healthy. Over the past two seasons, LA’s playoff hopes were dashed on the oft-injured right knee of Leonard.

James Harden wants to play for his hometown team but his chances of competing for a championship may not be with the Clippers anymore. Fans will be more willing to call him a “winner” only if he can add the word “champion” to his resume.