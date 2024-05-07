"A retard with a sick high school highlight tape" - NBA fans divided over Austin Reaves' peculiar stance on NFL athletes

NBA and the NFL have a very close relationship, both in terms of players' love for each other's game and their popularity in America. From players like LeBron James and Allen Iverson, numerous players have had the opportunity to make it to the football league, but for good or bad, chose basketball for their life.

NFL players playing pickup basketball games is a very common sight. They being declared the All-Star Celebrity Game MVP is usual. On the other hand, NBA players playing football for fun during practice is something that comes across on social media very often.

While many might believe NFL and NBA players can play in each other's league or could not play at all, Austin Rivers has a one-sided view. In his recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show", the current out-of-league players said that more league players could play in the NFL but vice-versa wasn't true.

“I can take 30 players right now in the NBA and throw them in the NFL. You cannot take 30 NFL players and put them in the NBA,” Rivers said.

While Reaves' comments could be sympathized and perhaps a good number of people might agree, it didn't sit well with fans. Reacting to the post by NBA Central, fans roasted the player for his take.

Reacting to the post, some of the fans called out Rivers for his comments and also called him a retard. Moreover, some of the fans were so unimpressed with Rivers that they refused to believe that even Rivers believed what he had said.

"You’re not being true to yourself if you disagree with this take," said one fan.

Alluding to Rivers' lost role in the league, some fans alleged that Rivers was being a hater. Some also questioned his credibility to give such takes.

"He’s hating because he isn’t in the league anymore," said another fan.

However, he also received some support from fans. Fans said that if the NBA players were given enough time to practice, they could make it to the NFL.

"He’s completely right if you give them a few months they could play in the NFL," one fan said.

"I actually agree with him. The NFL is way less skilled than the NBA," a fan wrote.

Some of the fans agreed with Rivers and also said that selected players from the NBA could have made it to the Hall of Fame if they had played in the NFL.

"Lebron, Westbrook, Ant, Steph and Kawhi will be NFL HOF easily," a fan wrote.

NBA players who could have played in NFL

There have been players in the NBA, who had a legitimate chance to play in the NFL. LeBron James and Allen Iverson are the two biggest names with the highest potential to have made their career in football.

Iverson was one of the biggest names in high school for NFL scouts and had won the Associated Press High School Player of the Year award as well. However, he switched to basketball right after high school.

James has been a big football fan since his childhood. He has often been heard saying that he could have been a great football player. Given his massive body and gifted athleticism, there is little to no doubt about what he claimed.

Several other current players like Russell Westbrook and Anthony Edwards, who are the perfect blend of physicality and athleticism could have made a good NFL player.