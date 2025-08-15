  • home icon
  • "A tear coming down for sure": Carmelo Anthony keeps it real about showing true emotions during Hall of Fame induction

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 15, 2025 11:32 GMT
Florida v Auburn - Source: Getty

Back in April, Carmelo Anthony was announced as an inductee into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025. With only a few weeks left before his Sept. 6 induction, Anthony has opened up on how he will most likely feel during the Hall of Fame ceremony.

In a clip from the "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast this week, the scoring icon predicted that he would be feeling his emotions in Springfield.

"A tear coming down for sure," Anthony said in the clip. "That's the moment, Fam, kids, people that you grew up with."
Anthony, who currently holds the no. 10 spot on the list of all-time NBA scoring leaders, confirmed that he'd already cried as he thought about what to say during his Hall of Fame induction.

"The speech is written," he said. "I did [cry while writing it]. You reflecting on high school, college, USA Basketball...it's more to just the 19 years."

Though Anthony was unable to win a ring in an NBA career spanning nearly two decades, his resume is nevertheless filled with rich accolades. These include an NCAA championship, six All-NBA Team selections, 10 All-Star nods, and a spot on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

In the same clip, Anthony and his co-hosts also reflected on his personal journey from the "ghettos of Baltimore" to international stardom. According to Anthony, he hasn't lost perspective of the rarefied air that he now enjoys as an inductee into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Carmelo Anthony explains choosing Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson to present him at HOF induction

In another episode of "7PM in Brooklyn" earlier this month, Carmelo Anthony talked about why he went with not one but two Hall of Famers to present him at his induction.

"My brother Dwyane Wade who's in there, you better be right here," Anthony said. "Then you have AI [Allen Iverson], who impacted my whole career...My life was impacted by more than one person."

In his NBA career, Anthony teamed up with Iverson during their playing days with the Denver Nuggets. As for Wade, Anthony won a gold medal alongside his good friend at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Edited by John Maxwell
