A ticket stub from Michael Jordan's NBA debut in 1984 gets sold for $264,000

Even though Michael Jordan has been retired for almost 20 years, he's still making records. This time, a ticket stub from Jordan's NBA debut for the Chicago Bulls set the record for the most expensive collectible sports ticket ever sold on Friday.

According to Reuters, the ticket stub dated October 26th, 1984 with a PSA grade EX-MT 6 was sold for a whopping $264,000 at an auction by Huggins & Scott Auctions. The final bid for the ticket was $220,000, but a 20% buyer's premium increased its price further.

The previous record for the most expensive collectible sports ticket came from a stub for Game 3 of the first-ever World Series in 1973 that sold for $175,000 at Christie's last October. A ticket stub from Mickey Mantle’s major league debut in 1951 is now third; it was sold for $141,395.

Michael Jordan made his NBA debut on October 26th, 1984. against the Washington Bullets at the old Chicago Stadium. Jordan had an amazing debut, filling up the stat sheet with 16 points, six rebounds, seven assists, two steals and four blocks in his team's 109-93 win.

Over 13,000 tickets were sold that day, but the one sold last Friday had the best grade and condition. At the time, there was some hype surrounding Jordan in Chicago, as he was the third overall pick that year.

However, no one could have predicted that Jordan would become the greatest basketball player ever after his NBA debut. If many people did, a lot of those ticket stubs would have been preserved, graded and collected.

Some Michael Jordan items and memorabilia that are worth a lot of money

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan is considered the greatest basketball player in history. Jordan played 15 seasons in the NBA - 13 with the Chicago Bulls and two with the Washington Wizards.

After his retirement in 2003, Jordan went on to become the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, and his Air Jordan brand has made him a billionaire. He's also making records with memorabilia from his playing days.

On that note, here's a look at some of the most expensive Michael Jordan items in existence:

1997-98 Michael Jordan Upper Deck Game Jersey Auto /23

A sports card with Michael Jordan's signature and game-used jersey from the 1992 NBA All-Star Game in Orlando sold for $2.7 million last October. It is the most expensive Jordan-related item in history.

Michael Jordan game-worn rookie sneakers

Also back in October, a game-worn sneakers by Michael Jordan was sold for $1.472 million. It has MJ's signature, and it was during his rookie season in 1984. The shoe holds the record for the most expensive game-worn footwear ever.

Michael Jordan game-worn UNC jersey

Before coming into the NBA, Michael Jordan played three years for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. With the Tar Heels, Jordan won an NCAA championship, and one of his game-worn UNC jersey sold for $1.38 million last May.

