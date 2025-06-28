"A woman coaching in NBA would never work" - Fans explode as Knicks consider Dawn Staley to fill coaching spot post Tom Thibodeau firing

The New York Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau on June 3 after the two-time NBA Coach of the Year led the team to the Eastern Conference finals. However, it's been three weeks, and the franchise has not found a successor to Thibodeau.

The Orange and Blue were rumored to be connected with many active and inactive coaches, but no deal has materialized yet. On Saturday, Knicks Fan TV reported that the Knicks have reached out to legendary women's basketball coach Dawn Staley for their vacant coaching position.

However, the fans did not have a positive reaction to this news. They swarmed the comments sections of the tweet, with one fan expressing his doubts about a woman coaching in the NBA.

"A woman coaching in the NBA would never work lol players won't respect them at all," the fan commented.

"Pls NBA don’t turn into this 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾," another fan said.

"A GIRL? Yea okay not in my league liberals," another fan said.

While some fans expressed their concerns about the coach's gender, others used the opportunity to troll New York.

"Oh, please let this happen…it’ll be an absolute train wreck 😂" one fan commented.

"I’d become a Heat fan the next day," another fan said.

"Tell me you regret firing Thibs without telling me……" another fan said.

While Staley has proven herself multiple times on the biggest stage in women's college basketball, she has no coaching experience in a professional league. Hiring her would be a big chance on the Knicks' part, but if the three national championships under Staley's name tell us anything, it is that she knows how to win.

NBA insider reveals Knicks' interest in Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori

On Tuesday, NBA insider Shams Charania revealed that the New York Knicks are interested in Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori. According to Charania, the Orange and Blue interviewed Nori for the head coaching position.

Nori has been in the coaching landscape for a long time, having been an assistant under Chris Finch since 2021. Nori also had stints with the Detroit Pistons, the Toronto Raptors, the Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings.

So far, New York has interviewed three candidates, including former Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins and former Kings coach Mike Brown. However, the franchise has not made any official announcement about a coaching hire yet.

