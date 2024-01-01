“A year of great change”: Heat’s Kevin Love recaps 2023 in touching Instagram post

As he continues his NBA career, Kevin Love recently took the time to look back on what was a big year in his life. The former champion posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram to recap 2023 for him.

In the post, Kevin Love is holding his son. The caption shines a light on all the change and new things that came into his life in 2023. Love admits there were highs and lows over the past 12 months, but he remains grateful for everything and everyone around him.

Back in June, Love and his wife welcome their first child into the world. This came roughly one year after they got married. Love's wife, Kate Brock, is a Swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated. The couple have been together since 2015.

On the court, Love came very close to adding another championship to his resumé in 2023. Midway through the year, he was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers. This ended a nine-year run with the franchise, whome he won a title with in 2016. Love later signed with the Miami Heat.

Despite being the eighth seed, Jimmy Butler managed to lead the Heat to the NBA Finals. However, that is where their cinderella run would come to an end. They ended up coming just short, falling to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Kevin Love continues to be key piece for the Miami Heat

2023 was a big year for Kevin Love, but he still has goals to achieve in 2024. At the age of 35, he finds himself in the midst of his 15th season in the NBA.

Following his brief stint with the team last year, the Miami Heat decided to bring Kevin Love back in free agency. He signed a two-year deal with the franchise worth $7.8 million.

So far this season, Love continues to be a key contributor off the bench. He has since moved to a bench role, where he's helping soldify the second unit. Through 25 games, the five-time All-Star is averaging 9.4 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 36% from beyond the arc. Miami currently sits in fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 19-13.

Now that he's a father and in his mid-30s, there is no telling how much longer Love will play in the NBA. He has a player option for next season, giving him the opportunity to hit the open market. Love has stated in the past that he'd like to go back to Cleveland Cavalier before retiring.