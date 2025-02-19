Aaron Gordon boldly puts his own dunk contest heroics over Vince Carter's exploits

The Slam Dunk contest used to be the cherry on top of the All-Star Game sundae. Fans, friends and family gathered to watch the best players in the NBA go toe-to-toe with their spectacular acrobatics and creative dunks.

That's no longer the case, and it's been a while since we last saw a truly epic dunk contest.

Notably, Aaron Gordon has starred in three of those. And while he's been the runner-up all three times, he would still choose his dunks over some of the best of all time, including the four dunks from Vince Carter's epic run in 2000.

"Personally, I think I was the best one," Gordon said on FanDuel's 'Run It Back.' "I think that there's like a bit of nostalgia that, like, plays into that 2000 Dunk Contest. Respectfully, like Vince Carter is the GOAT, you know what I mean? But I think that If you put my four dunks up against Vince Carter's four dunks, objectively, I think my four dunks were better."

Fans have claimed that Gordon was robbed multiple times in his three losses, twice to Zach LaVine and once to Derrick Jones Jr.

Even if he hasn't taken the trophy home, his dunks went down as some of the most electrifying and exciting of all time.

Aaron Gordon teases dunk contest return

The league is reportedly looking to bring back life to All-Star weekend.

After watching Mac McClung win the contest for the third year in a row, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant teased joining the competition next year, and he invited Gordon to do so as well.

With that in mind, the Denver Nuggets forward said he's no spring chicken anymore, but if he's healthy by the time the contest comes, he might decide to do it.

"It is a young man's game. I do still have some sh*t in the tank, you know; I got something in the bag, still. If I'm healthy, maybe I'll do it," Gordon said.

Gordon has been in and out of the lineup with different injuries this season, so it's not a given that he will be there next year. Hopefully, the fans would love to see the best dunkers in the league head-to-head again.

