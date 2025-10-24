Aaron Gordon Displays Impeccable Winning Attitude After Refusing Career Night Game Ball Due to Loss 

The Denver Nuggets began their 2025-2026 season with a tough 137-131 loss to the Golden State Warriors, blowing a 14-point lead. Despite the disappointing loss, Aaron Gordon was at the center of attention. The forward went on a scoring outburst, recording a career-high 50 points, surpassing his previous best of 41.Even after reaching such an incredible milestone, Gordon wasn’t in a celebratory mood. He revealed that he refused to accept the game ball, suggesting that the victory mattered more to him than any personal feat.“They're asking if I wanted the game ball, and no, I don't want the game ball,” Gordon told reporters. “Take the L home with me. No thank you.”His response quickly gained traction for showing a win-first mindset. Instantly after, Gordon also broke down the Nuggets’ performance, expressing confidence that they would bounce back quickly.“So this sucks, but it's one game. It's our first game. It's a good team. It's a really good team. It's hard to win in the road. You got to execute offensively and defensively down the stretch. So we're going to reconvene, watch the film, and go back home and try and play better in our home opener.”Aaron Gordon’s night ended on a sour note thanks to Stephen Curry. Curry exploded for 35 points in the second half and overtime, hitting the clutch three-pointer that tied things up and paved the way for Golden State’s comeback.Gordon got solid support from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, who put up strong performances. Murray finished with 25 points and 10 assists, while Jokic added 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 8 assists. Despite the impressive individual stat lines, the Nuggets couldn’t prevent the Warriors from clinching their second straight win of the season.Aaron Gordon receives lofty compliments from Steph CurryEven though the Golden State Warriors came out on top, they struggled to find an answer for Aaron Gordon. He was unstoppable no matter who matched up against him, putting up 50 points on an incredible 17-for-21 shooting, including 10-of-11 from three-point range, and grabbing 8 rebounds.After the game, Steph Curry had nothing but praise for Gordon’s performance.“He played is out of his mind,” Curry spoke about Gordon. “I'm sure when you're in that kind of zone, you don't know how you talk about him, probably expects it just because of the work he put in over the summer.”The Nuggets are hoping Aaron Gordon can sustain this level of aggression on offense as the season moves forward. If he does, it gives Denver another reliable scoring option, particularly late in games, alongside Jokic and Murray.