Aaron Gordon Injury Update: David Adelman makes massive announcement on Nuggets forward's Game 7 status vs Thunder 

Nuggets interim coach David Adelman announced Aaron Gordon's status for Sunday's West semis Game 7 contest against the Thunder on Friday. Gordon suffered a hamstring injury with over a minute left in Game 6 after hunting a loose ball. He limped off the floor and didn't close the game.
Adelman said the concern was "high" regarding Gordon's injury, which he had dealt with for most of the season. On Saturday, though, Adelman gave an optimistic update, suggesting there's a good chance Gordon might suit up. Adelman announced that Gordon will be a game-time decision in the series finale against OKC.
Gordon has arguably been Denver's second-best player in the 2025 playoffs, averaging 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 48.5%, including 38.2% from 3. He's made some key shots in the clutch, which have saved Denver from potentially seeing its season end way before Sunday's Game 7 against the Thunder.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
The Nuggets hope Gordon will benefit from the two-day rest between Games 6 and 7 and be available to play on Sunday. His absence could leave the team significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt, compromising their two-way balance.
Aaron Gordon stats vs. OKC Thunder in 2025 playoffs
Aaron Gordon has averaged 14.5 ppg, 9.2 rpg and 3.8 apg in six games against the Thunder in the 2025 playoffs West semis. Gordon has shot 44.1% and a whopping 45.2% from 3. His shotmaking, rebounding and defense in the paint have been integral to the Nuggets' success against the Thunder.
He's held Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to a combined 29.0% shooting, which has made things tricky for the Thunder's historically great offense. Gordon's reliability as a 3-point shooter has also been massive with others like Michael Porter Jr., Christian Braun and Russell Westbrook failing to shoot at a high clip.
Porter is shooting 28.1%, Braun 29.7%, and Westbrook has dropped to 18.5% from 3.
Nuggets Fan? Check out the latest Denver Nuggets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.