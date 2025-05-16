Aaron Gordon injury update: Nuggets coach David Adelman gives alarming update for breakout star

Denver Nuggets fans can exhale for now after Nikola Jokic and Co. picked up a 119-107 win over the OKC Thunder to stay alive and force a Game 7, but Aaron Gordon’s health could be a real concern heading into the do-or-die matchup, especially given how clutch he’s been all postseason.
Late in Thursday’s Game 6, Gordon lost the ball and, while diving for it alongside Alex Caruso, appeared to plant awkwardly before immediately clutching his upper left hamstring.
In his postgame remarks, Nuggets coach David Adelman didn’t offer any definitive update but made it clear the injury is cause for concern.
“At this point, I have no idea,” he said. “It’s really nice to have two days off (but the) concern level would be high, obviously.”
Game 7 is set for Sunday in OKC, with the winner moving on to battle the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals.
Aaron Gordon has played a pivotal role for the Nuggets in this postseason, already delivering two game-winners — including the dagger in Game 1 of this series. He also buried a clutch 3 in Game 3 that helped push the Nuggets to an overtime win.
Though he scored just five points in Game 6, Gordon still filled the stat sheet with seven assists, seven rebounds and a team second-best plus-17 in 38 minutes of play.
How has Aaron Gordon fared in Game 7s?
Aaron Gordon has played in two Game 7s, both coming within a single calendar year.
The first came last year in the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves in May 2024. He finished with four points, four rebounds and two assists in 42 minutes, shooting just 2-of-5.
He redeemed that showing in a Game 7 during this year’s first round against the LA Clippers, where he posted 22 points, five assists and four rebounds on 9-of-16 shooting to help lift the Nuggets into their series with OKC.
With the team’s future hanging in the balance, Gordon’s availability looms large for the Nuggets. On Thursday, Jamal Murray was a game-time decision due to illness but suited up and delivered a solid performance.
