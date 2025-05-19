Aaron Gordon pleads NBA to ring in massive change after Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum and others suffer horrific injuries in playoffs

Aaron Gordon expressed his thoughts on the length of NBA schedules after the Denver Nuggets lost Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals to the OKC Thunder. Despite putting in a solid effort to push the top team in the league to its limits, the Nuggets ultimately lost in humiliating fashion.

Ad

The Nuggets were blown out by the Thunder 125-93. During the postgame press conference, the media asked Gordon how he felt about losing in such a manner. Gordon said the association should consider adding more rest days in the playoffs instead of forcing teams to play every other day.

According to the Nuggets forward, getting more rest would result in better-quality basketball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I would really, really appreciate it if there were a couple of days in between games in the playoffs instead of every other day," Gordon said. "The product of the game would be a lot better. You'll see a higher level of basketball. Probably less blowouts."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aaron Gordon noted how the current schedule is taking a toll on the players. He referenced Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, and Damian Lillard as primary examples of players affected by the demanding schedule.

"You saw it around the league like Steph with the hamstring, JT, Dame," Gordon continued. "There's guys all around the league that are just like suffering fatigue based injuries because the games are so closely stacked together. A lot of the times, it's the team that's most healthy"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aaron Gordon and the Nuggets go home after losing to OKC in Game 7

The Denver Nuggets' season has ended after the OKC Thunder dominated them in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took care of business for OKC as the MVP leader carried his team to victory on Sunday.

SGA added 35 points, four assists, three rebounds, three steals, and one block to seal the deal. The Thunder did an impeccable job of preventing Nikola Jokic from popping off. The Joker was limited to 20 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. While those may still be solid numbers, it's not the usual Jokic would put up on a nightly basis.

Aaron Gordon, who played despite injury struggles, contributed eight points and 11 rebounds. Clearly, OKC had Denver's number as they figured out a way to stop their adversaries from finding their rhythm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More