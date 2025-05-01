Aaron Gordon reveals Russell Westbrook can rile up opponents with his trash-talk skills: "A master s**t talker"

Aaron Gordon and Russell Westbrook played huge roles on Tuesday in the Denver Nuggets’ 131-115 win over the LA Clippers. Gordon finished the game with 23 points, four rebounds and two assists and did a solid job defending Kawhi Leonard. Westbrook came off the bench to deliver 21 points, one rebound and one assist.

Gordon opened up on Wednesday about Westbrook’s impact other than his play on the court:

"Russ is a master s**t talker. He can rile somebody up and get them out of their game, but he's already on 10. It doesn't matter really what you say to him because his energy is always going to be there."

The former MVP did not play in Game 4 because of left foot inflammation. He gave the Nuggets a big lift in his return for a decisive win in Mile High City. Westbrook dropped 11 points and an assist in the second quarter when the Clippers bounced back from a lethargic start.

During one play in the second quarter, Westbrook scored a layup despite heavy contact against Bogdan Bogdanovic. He capped off the play by talking to Bogdanovic before busting out his “rock-the-baby” celebration.

The trash-talking was nothing new for Aaron Gordon, who claimed Russell Westbrook is one of the best at getting into the heads of opponents.

The Denver Nuggets need another big night from Russell Westbrook and Aaron Gordon in Game 6

Aaron Gordon’s follow-up dunk in Game 4 allowed the Denver Nuggets to tie the series. Russell Westbrook played well on both ends two nights later to push the Nuggets to the brink of a semi-final appearance in the Western Conference playoffs.

Jamal Murray, who exploded for 43 points in Game 5, might be unable to replicate the same outburst on Thursday. Whether Murray goes off or not, the Nuggets need Gordon and Westbrook to add bite to their offense and defense.

Nikola Jokic played second fiddle to Murray in their latest win, but he is always reliable. The three-time MVP now has three triple-doubles in the series. Aaron Gordon and Russell Westbrook are the X-factors for the Nuggets who could close the series in Los Angeles. If both play well, Denver has an excellent chance of moving on to the next round.

