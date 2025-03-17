"About that time": Heat legend Udonis Haslem cheers for Gators while reminiscing iconic March Madness moment

March Madness is just around the corner and former Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem got in the mood by re-posting an old clip. The clip is from the first round of the NCAA tournament in 2000 when Haslem's Florida Gators stunningly beat Butler.

Mike Miller, Haslem's teammate on the Gators, received the ball with his team down one point (67-68) with only a few seconds left in overtime. Miller attacked the hoop and fired off a floater before falling to the ground. He made the shot just as the buzzer sounded, leading to Florida beating Butler 69-68.

A clip of this iconic moment was posted on Instagram and was later shared by Haslem as an Instagram Story. He also added a caption indicating the beginning of March Madness.

"It's about that time!!" Haslem wrote. "Go Gators!!"

Udonis Haslem's IG story (Photo credits: ud40/Instagram)

That year, the University of Florida men's basketball started off March Madness with a bang and rode that momentum deep into the tournament. Mike Miller's game-winning buzzer-beater against Butler sent the Gators to the Round of 32 where they took on Illinois.

The Gators beat Illinois 93-76 to advance to the Sweet 16. There, they took on Duke University. Udonis Haslem and the Gators overcame the Blue Devils 87-78 to move on to the Elite Eight. There, they faced Oklahoma State whom they beat 77-65.

In the Final Four, the Gators battled against North Carolina whom they defeated 71-59. The Gators' incredible run came to an end in the National Championship game against Michigan State. The Gators' momentum eventually ran out just short of a National Championship as they lost 89-76.

Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller eventually won a championship together in the NBA

Mike Miller and Udonis Haslem fell just a win away from a National Championship but their basketball journey did not end there. Miller was selected fifth overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2000 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, Haslem went undrafted in 2002 but was signed by the Miami Heat as a free agent in 2003.

It would take a decade, but the two would eventually be reunited in Florida when the Heat signed Miller in the summer of 2010. Aside from Miller, the Heat also signed LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

Haslem and Miller would both be supporting members to the Big Three of James, Bosh, and Dwyane Wade.

In their first season together, Haslem and Miller again came close to hoisting a title. However, they were stopped by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 Finals.

They bounced back in the 2011-12 season and stormed back to the Finals, facing a young OKC Thunder squad featuring James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Kevin Durant. The Heat beat the Thunder 4-1.

They returned to the Finals in 2013 to take on the San Antonio Spurs. The series went to seven games but in the end, Miami overcame the veteran San Antonio squad to win their second title.

Those two championships were the only ones of Mike Miller's career while Udonis Haslem has three. Earlier, Haslem was a part of the 2006 Heat squad featuring Wade and Shaquille O'Neal that beat the Mavericks in the Finals.

