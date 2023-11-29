"About time y'all fired that big lug": Charles Barkley has the time of his life as Candace Parker fills in for Shaquille O'Neal

Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew didn’t have Shaquille O'Neal in his usual spot to cover Tuesday night’s games for TNT. Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Candace Parker, who replaced Shaq in the studio, were on the set. O’Neal is in Miami to call the game on live TV together with Reggie Miller. And on cue, the hosts couldn’t hold back taking a shot at Shaq.

Before the Bucks-Heat game started, Johnson introduced the analysts in the studio. Most were likely surprised that the four-time NBA champ wasn’t around. Taking his place was the three-time WNBA champion Parker.

Charles Barkley didn’t wait too long to troll Shaquille O'Neal:

“About time y'all fired that big lug"

O’Neal, Barkley, Johnson and Smith signed new long-term deals last year with TNT. They’re not going anywhere anytime soon unless one of them retires.

Shaq had this to say after last year’s contract signing:

“I’m happy for ‘The Godfather’ and Kenneth … is there someone else I’m forgetting? I’m kidding … love you, Charles [Barkley]. As long as I say, “Are you not entertained?” and the answer is ‘Yes,’ then we’re going to keep this thing going.”

Charles Barkley, who thought of retiring before the new deal came, also sent feelers to LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed league. The Philadelphia 76ers legend ultimately stayed:

“We’re all a big family – Ernie, Kenny and Shaquille are brothers to me – and I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for them and all the amazing people who work on our show. I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal … and I’m blessed to be able to do live television for a living.”

As much as the Inside the NBA crew pretend they can’t wait to get rid of Shaquille O'Neal, they will have to endure the big man. He is locked in for as long as his contract dictates.

Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and basketball fans are watching an exciting battle between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat

Even without Jimmy Butler, which Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley kept repeating, the Miami Heat are giving the Milwaukee Bucks everything they’ve got. “Jimmy Buckets” and Tyler Herro are both sidelined due to ankle sprains.

Minus two of their best scorers, the Heat aren’t going away against the healthy and stacked visitors from Milwaukee. Bam Adebayo, who was probable leading into the game, leads the Heat with 25 points, 10 rebounds and four rebounds with 7:06 left in the fourth quarter.

Erik Spoelstra has gotten contributions from across the roster to go toe-to-toe against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton. Josh Richardson, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin and Jaime Jaquez Jr. have all stepped up big time.

Shaquille O'Neal may be in Miami while Charles Barkley is in the studio, but both are enjoying the edge-of-your-seat game.