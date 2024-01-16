"Absolute best": LeBron James compares his relationship with Savannah to Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford's

LeBron James married Savannah James in 2013, and the LA Lakers legend who has always been vocal about his relationship, has now compared it to that of rapper Kendrick Lamar and his partner Whitney Alford. The 4x NBA champion took to Instagram to share a story of Lamar's message for Alford, and tagged Savannah to suggest similarities between the two couples. In all, it just showed how much 'The King' values his wife as he also shared a simple yet wholesome caption along with it.

Lamar had captioned his post with a before and after image with Alford, saying that growing rich with the same partner he was broke with, was "the best feeling," and James echoed his sentiment.

LeBron James took to IG to share a wholesome message for his wife Savannah

Savannah James has been by him since high school. The couple from Akron share three children: LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., Bryce Maximus, and Zhuri Nova. As the league's leading scorer's career rose meteorically through the years, he made it abundantly clear that he'd be "absolutely nothing" without his "queen," whom he hailed as a constant source of love and support.

"I knew he loved me"- When Savannah revealed how she realized that LeBron James had fallen for her

In a 2010 interview with Harpers Bazaar, Savannah was asked about the moment she realized that James had fallen for her. She recalled the time when the 39-year-old would regularly drop in to see her.

"I knew he loved me when I left my leftovers from dinner in his car. I'd totally forgotten about them, and he brought them to me. I think he just wanted another excuse to come and see me."

The couple have been going strong since. The last time was when Savannah featured in the latest Beats commercial, encouraging LeBron James to prove his detractors wrong in his 21st season in the NBA.

Like LeBron James and Savannah, Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford are high-school sweethearts

Kendrick Lamar has been linked to his fiancée Whitney Alford for quite a few years now, and like James and Savannah, the duo have been together since they were teenagers. They share two children — a daughter, Uzi, and their son, Enoch.

Lamar and Alford met when they were students at Centennial High School in Compton, California. They were friends before they started dating, and have been together since. However, the two have been private about their personal life. They made an appearance together during the Grammy's in 2014. On his part, the rapper has always put snippets of her in his songs, most notably in "She Needs Me" and "Determined."

