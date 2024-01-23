"Absolute disgusting performance": Chris Finch furious with Wolves loss to 9-31 Hornets, wasting Karl-Anthony Towns 62 points

Despite Karl-Anthony Towns' brilliant 62-point performance, the Minnesota Timberwolves fell short against the Charlotte Hornets. The hosts blew their 18-point lead to be edged out 128-125 at the Target Center on Monday night. Towns had a brilliant first quarter, exploding for 44 points, to surpass the late Kobe Bryant and become the player with the most points in a first half in an NBA game. His historic night had a poor ending as he shot just 2-of-10 in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets capitalized on the Timberwolves offensive woes in the final stretch and outscored their opponents 36-18 in the final stretch. Minnesota's head coach Chris Finch minced no words as he lambasted the poor effort from his side.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the game, Finch outlined how the team failed to get over the line despite Towns' brilliance.

“That was a disgusting performance on defense and immature basketball. It really didn’t slip away. It had been there from the jump. This is what happens when you have this type of approach.”

To add to Finch's comment, the league’s best defense did not turn up against an average Hornets outfit. After being ranked as the top side in defensive ratings, Minnesota's allowed 128 points — the third most they’ve allowed in so far this season.

Anthony Edwards reacts to Karl-Anthony Towns' mammoth first half

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards shared his two cents on Karl-Anthony Towns' scintillating effort. Edwards admitted that he wanted his teammate to go the distance for 100 points.

“We wasn’t focused. We wasn’t focused from the jump, at all. KAT [Towns] just had a great night but we wasn’t focused at all. … Once he hit his first six, seven shots, I think everybody was pretty much trying to see him go for 100 points. I knew I was.”

Towns added 15 more points to his 43 after the third quarter, leading the Timberwolves to a 107-92 advantage heading into the fourth stretch. Things went south pretty quickly after that. Karl-Anthony Towns missed his shots, and Edwards had a quiet night as well with just nine points.

Minnesota has been one of the teams to beat this season. They began their season strong and the roster has delivered with the 'Big 3' of Karl-Anthony Towns, Edwards, and Rudy Gobert leading the way on both ends of the floor.

The Timberwolves will look to put the stinging loss on the back burner as they head out for a four-game road trip starting with a matchup against the Washington Wizards. They play the Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs, and the OKC Thunder, before returning to host the Dallas Mavericks.

