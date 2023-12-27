“Absolute dumba**”: NBA fans go off at Ja Morant as he fires gun shots in celebration 

Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies star, recently sparked controversy with his gun-shooting celebration after the game-winning alley-oop against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The celebration, which went viral, amassed fan reactions over the Internet.

"Ja is an absolute dumb***", one fan said

While his gun shot celebration sparked criticism, fans also applauded him for his overall outstanding performance in the game. He finished with 31 points, seven assists, five rebounds with 50% shooting accuracy and two blocks.

The Grizzlies have turned their season around dramatically, securing a crucial win despite their 9-19 Southwest record.

Fueled by Ja Morant's play and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s stifling defence, the Memphis Grizzlies are clawing back into the postseason picture. Their decisive victory over the Pelicans, powered by clutch free throws and lockdown defence, was a testament to their growing resolve.

Ja Morant's return and the Grizzlies' winning streak

Ja Morant returned to the NBA with a bang after serving a 25-game suspension. His comeback was marked by a game-winning performance against the New Orleans Pelicans, where he scored 34 points, including a game-winning floater at the buzzer.

In his first home game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant tallied 20 points and eight assists. He posted his first double-double of the season with 30 points and 11 assists against the Atlanta Hawks.

Morant's return to the team has also brought back his scoring abilities and the belief that the team still has its leader, despite his lengthy absence and the negative attention that came with it.

Since his return, the Grizzlies' winning streak has reached four games this season. As the team continues to ride their success, fans and experts alike are eager to see how Morant's performance will impact the team's overall success in the NBA.