"Absolutely criminal": Suns fans in shambles despite massive win after 27-point lead nearly gets shredded in 4th quarter 

The Phoenix Suns grabbed a crucial 124-111 win over the Brandon Ingram-less New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. The Suns dominated most of the game and even took a 27-point lead. However, their fourth-quarter woes nearly haunted them as the Pelicans trimmed that to a seven-point differential late.

Phoenix hasn't been able to resolve their issues in the clutch. They are the worst fourth-quarter team on offense in the NBA with a 104.3 rating and bottom four defensively with a 118.6 efficiency. There's not much difference between their production in the final 12 minutes, with or without injuries.

After nearly blowing another advantage, Suns fans were in shambles over the team's fourth-quarter woes despite the 13-point win. As one fan criticized coach Frank Vogel, saying:

"What Frank Vogel has done to this offense with two generational offensive players is absolutely criminal. It is unwatchable in 4th Q after 4th Q"

Devin Booker's 50 points save the day for Suns amid another mediocre 4th quarter

Devin Booker's 50-piece proved decisive against the New Orleans Pelicans in a must-win situation for the Phoenix Suns. Booker went off for 37 on 14 of 18 shooting in the first half alone to hand the Suns a massive advantage early. That allowed Phoenix to survive a potentially close fourth quarter as the Pelicans had a steep mountain to climb back into the contest.

It was Booker's second 50-piece against the Pelicans. He had 58 in 1 118-114 win on Dec. 17, 2022. On Monday, he scored 52, shooting 19 of 28, including a career-high eight triples. Booker went six of seven from the free-throw line.

The credit for Phoenix's win definitely went to Booker, as Kevin Durant had a quiet night. He shot 36.8% to score 20 points. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal had 13 points on 5 of 8 shooting, but he played second-fiddle to Booker after the latter seemed in a better rhythm. Beal added nine rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans did their best without Brandon Ingram, who missed the game with a knee injury. Zion Williamson carried the load with 30 points and five assists, including 11 points to give the Pelicans a legitimate shot at making a comeback.

Trey Murphy finished with 21 points, while CJ McCollum scored 19 and tallied nine assists. He shot only 6 of 17, though. The result may have been different if he had a better shooting night.