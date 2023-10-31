"Accept them as you find them": Shannon Sharpe supports Joe Smith's wife Kisha Chavis, formerly an adult star, for running OnlyFans account

Over the past few days, former NBA player Joe Smith has gone viral on social media because of his wife. Following their recent scuffle over her career choices, Shannon Shapre chimed in with his thoughts.

While talking with Chad Ochocinco on their "Nightcap" podcast, Shannon Sharpe got into the argument between Joe Smith and his wife Kisha Chavis. before getting into her decision to join Only Fans, the ESPN analyst pointed out that she used to be an adult film star.

Because of her part, Sharpe doesn't feel that Smith should be mad at Kisha Chavis for what she's doing. He knew fully well what her life was like before their marriage, and he should accept her for it.

"Joe, when you met her, whaat was she?" Sharpe said. "Accept the person as they are. Accept them as you find them, not as you wish them to be."

Aside from her career in the adult film industry, Chavis also had a successful music run and has appeared in multiple movies and TV shows.

Joe Smith was not pleased with Kisha Chavis joining Only Fans

Shannon Sharpe only finds himself talking about this because Joe Smith and Kisha Chavis' argument made its way all over social media. While the former NBA player went on his rant, she decided to record to show the world.

In the clip that has made rounds on the internet, Smith goes into why he doesn't approve of her joining only Only Fans. The biggest thing for him is that he found out after the fact. Aside from that, he feels her being a model on the site is a slap in the face to their marriage.

When she gets a chance to respond, Chavis brings up a similar point that Sharpe made on his podcast. She feels this move shouldn't be shocking to him considering the line of work she was in prior to them being together. The former actress also admits that part of the reason why she's doing it is for financial support.

Before being the center of a viral video online, Smith enjoyed a 16 year career in the NBA. It began in 1995, when the Golden State Warriors drafted him with the first overall pick.

Throughout his career, Smith went on to suit up for 12 different franchises. His final stint in the league came during the 2011 season when he played in 12 games for the LA Lakers. During his time as a player, Smith earned over $61 million.