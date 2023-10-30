Who is Joe Smith's wife Kisha Chavis? Closer look at former No. 1 pick's personal life as he finds out his partner's secret

Kisha Chavis is the wife of former NBA journeyman Joe Smith. Aside from being married to a professional athlete, she had great success in her own careers as well.

Along with appearing in multiple movies and tv shows, Kisha Chavis has also dabbled in the world of music. During the early 2010s, she traveled to Europe and released a cover of the hit song "Tell it to my heart." Her rendition reached the top of the charts in Germany, and opened many doors for her.

After her cover did so well, Chavis toured through Europe opening for multiple big-time music acts. Some of the groups she performed with includes Dru Hill and Boyz 2 men.

As for her acting career, Chavis has mainly been an extra. Some of her television credits are on shows like Bones, For Better or For Worse and the mentalist. There was also a brief stint where Chavis was a model on the hit show "Say Yes to the Dress." Some of the movies Chavis made an apperance in includes American Gangster, Friday After Next and the biopic about famous rapper Tupac.

Chavis and Joe Smith have been married for a few years now, long after his NBA career ended. After being drafted No. 1 in 1995, the 6-foot-10 forward went on to play 16 seasons for 12 different franchises. Smith retired as a member of the LA Lakers in 2011.

Joe Smith furious about Kisha Chavis' career choice

Despite being out of the NBA for so long, Joe Smith is currently making headlines. He recently went on a massive tyrade over Kisha Chavis' latest career choice.

In a clip that has since gone viral on social media, Chavis recorded Smith as he went off on her being a model for Only Fans. Needless to say, he does not agree with the decision and feels it is disrespectful.

Smith's rage mainly stemmed from the fact that he found out after she had already started being a model on Only Fans. Chavis does not see the harm in it as she controls what she does.

Later on in the video, Chavis cites that she may have started doing it to bring in some extra money. During his time in the NBA, Smith made over $61 million from 1995 to 2011.