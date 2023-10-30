"That's f**ked up" - Former No. 1 pick Joe Smith gets "mad" after finding out about his wife's OnlyFans account

In shock, former Golden State Warriors forward Joe Smith expressed his disappointment when he discovered that his wife, Kisha Chavis, had been hiding her OnlyFans account from him.

In a recent video that was posted on YouTube, Chavis is seen with a video showing Smith's reaction when he found out his wife's secret.

"I can't believe I'm sitting here finding out you got an OnlyFans all these years. Disrespect-- that you could even talk to me before you did. That's f**ked up. I'm telling you, that's f**cked up," said Smith.

Smith got married to Chavis in 2018 and their wedding was televised on the reality TV show, 'Say Yes to Dress: Atlanta'. She explained it was her choice to have an OnlyFans account, but claimed that she was not having intercourse with anybody.

"Look, It's not f**cked up," Chavis responded. "So I have an OnlyFans page and he's mad because he's just now finding out about it. I'm not doing it with anybody but myself, so why should I have to tell you? My choice, my body. My body, my f**cking choice."

The 48-year-old retired from the NBA in the 2010-11 season and has been coaching post-NBA career. According to reports, Smith has a worth of $61 million over his playing career, but Chavis explains that she needs her OnlyFans account to get extra money.

"You act like that's the only thing that I do. I have mad jobs but they're not facilitating everything that needs to be done so I got something extra OnlyFans be breaking me off. What the f**k?"

Even after amassing $61 million during his playing career, Players Bio indicates that Joe Smith met Chavis completely broke. Even under the circumstances, Kisha accepted him.

Drafted as the first overall pick in the 1995 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors, he came ahead of players like Antonio McDyess, Jerry Stackhouse, Rasheed Wallace and Kevin Garnett.

A look into other relationships of Joe Smith before meeting Kisha Chavis

This was not the first marriage of Joe Smith as he had a relationship with Yolanda Smith in the early 2000s and got divorced in 2011. The reason is that Yolanda found out that Joe was cheating on her with a girl named 'Deanne Marie'. They had a son named Amir Smith who now plays professional basketball in Europe.

After their separation, Smith persisted in supporting Yolanda financially to raise their child. Initially, he contributed approximately $10,000 monthly, but due to financial challenges, the court later reduced the amount to $968.

Joe Smith was also linked to Moniece Slaughter, an American model, in 2012.

In 16 years playing in the NBA, Joe Smith averaged 10.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. His best scoring season was on his second heat with the Golden State Warriors where he averaged 18.7 points along with 8.5 rebounds. 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks.