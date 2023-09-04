Which Spurs players have also played for the Nuggets and Nets? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 4

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on September 4. The basketball trivia game based on the MLB Immaculate Grid remains a popular pastime for many hoops fans waiting for the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Monday's puzzle has two special categories: a player who was born outside the United States and a player who won a FIBA World Cup medal post-2000. With that out of the way, let's take a look at the clues for Day 68 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs

Grid 2: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls

Grid 3: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and won a FIBA World Cup medal post-2000

Grid 4: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs

Grid 5: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls

Grid 6: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and won a FIBA World Cup medal post-2000

Grid 7: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and was born outside the United States

Grid 8: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and was born outside the United States

Grid 9: Player who was born outside the United States and won a FIBA World Cup medal post-2000

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

For Monday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer Grids No. 1 and 4. Which San Antonio Spurs players have also played for the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets?

Antonio McDyess was one of the most underrated power forwards of his generation. McDyess started his NBA career with the Nuggets, even having two stints between 1995 and 2002. He played the final two years of his career with the Spurs from 2009 to 2011.

Meanwhile, LaMarcus Aldridge had his best years with the Portland Trail Blazers. Aldridge moved to the Spurs in 2015 in hopes of winning an NBA championship. He lasted five-and-a-half seasons in San Antonio before joining the Nets in 2021. He played a total of 52 games in Brooklyn in a season and a half.

Also Read: Which players have played for Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 3

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players are not satisfied with just completing the daily puzzle. They want to have a low rarity score, share it with friends and fellow hoop junkies on social media. Here are a few alternative answers for Grids No. 1 and 4:

Spurs-Nuggets players: Greg Anderson, Mengke Bateer, Keita Bates-Diop, Andre Miller and Richard Jefferson

Spurs-Nets players: Reggie Williams, Jack Haley, Thaddeus Young, Tony Massenburg and Stephen Jackson

Here's a completed grid for Monday:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Which players have under 200 games played and went to Finals? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 3

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)