Which players have under 200 games played and went to Finals? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 3

The NBA Crossover Grid for September 3 has been released and some of the categories are definitely tough.

The Grid 9 of the September 3 puzzle throws two criteria: players who have made at least 1 bucket in the NBA Finals and players who have played less than 200 career games.

With that being said, let us first take a look at all the grids for Day 67's NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and for the Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 2: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and the Indiana Pacers

Grid 3: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and made 1+ basket in the Finals

Grid 4: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 5: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and the Indiana Pacers

Grid 6: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and made 1+ bucket in the Finals

Grid 7: Player who played under 200 games in the NBA and played for the Bucks

Grid 8: Player who played under 200 games in the NBA and played for the Pacers

Grid 9: Player who played under 200 games in the NBA and made 1+ bucket in the Finals

For September 3's NBA Crossover Grid, we are going to look for players who have played less than 200 career games in the league while also having scored at least one bucket in the NBA Finals.

Last season was Christian Braun's first NBA Season, thus, he has definitely played less than 200 games in the NBA. In fact, during the regular season, he only played in 76 games for the Denver Nuggets.

Furthermore, the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Championship last season. Despite being a rookie, Braun was very impactful for the Nuggets during their championship run. In fact, during Game 3 against the Miami Heat, he scored a total of fifteen points. He became only the fourth rookie to score that many points in a Finals game in the last twenty years.

He is one of the perfect responses to September 3's Crossover Grid 9.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

While some players are perfectly content with just filling out the grid completely, there are a few who prefer to achieve a low rarity score. If you are one of the players who would like to keep the rarity score as low as possible, here are some other alternate answers for Grid 9.

Jordan Nwora

Chuck Nevvitt

James Michael McAdoo

Haywood Highsmith

Rick Carlisle

Patrick McCaw

Quinn Cook

