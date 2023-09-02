Which Nuggets stars played for the Rockets and the Magic? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 2

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets

Cell 2 - Player who wore jersey# over 29 while playing for the Rockets

Cell 3 - Played 82 games in a season for the Rockets

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Washington Wizards and Nuggets

Cell 5 - Player who wore jersey# over 29 while playing for the Wizards

Cell 6 - Played 82 games in a season for the Wizards

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets

Cell 8 - Player who wore jersey# 29 for the Magic

Cell 9 - Played 82 games in a season for the Magic

Answers to the September 2 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Marcus Camby, Dikembe Mutombo and Kenny Smith are excellent options for Cell 1. They all played for the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets.

Matt Bullard (#50), Boban Marjanovic (#51) and Frank Kaminsky (#33) played for the Rockets and wore jersey# over 29. Cell 2 is where they fit best.

Houston Rockets players who played 82 games in a season include Luis Scola, Moses Malone, Major Jones, Jim Petersen, Lewis Lloyd and Rodney McCray. Any of them is great for Cell 3 of the NBA HoopGrids puzzle.

Robert Pack, Jeff McInnis and Andre Miller are three players with Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets connections. They are excellent fits for Cell 4.

Calbert Cheaney wore jersey# 40 for the Bullets and Wizards. He’s a great answer for Cell 5. Taj Gibson (#67), Delon Wright (#55), Jay Huff (#34) and Kyle Kuzma (#33) are alternatives here.

Chris Whitney, Wes Unseld, Greg Ballard, Manute Bol and Darwin Cook are a few of the Wizards/Bullets players who played 82 games in a season. They’re best suited for Cell 6.

For Cell 7, Chris Gatling, D.J. Augustin, Juwan Howard and Bol Bol are great answers. They played for the Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets once in their respective careers.

Jawann Oldham (#50), Cole Anthony (#50), Wendell Carter Jr. (#34) and Devin Cannady (#30) had jersey numbers over 29 and played for the Orlando Magic. Cell 8 is where they fit best.

Pat Garrity, Dennis Scott, Greg Kite and Dwight Howard were a few players who played 82 games in a season for the Magic. They’re Cell 9 answers.

Here's the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

The completed September 2 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

