Which players have played for Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 3

The NBA Crossover Grid for September 3 is out now. Fans who would like to test their knowledge of hoops history can try solving the puzzle that has become somewhat of a pastime for NBA fans, especially during the offseason.

September 3's NBA Crossover Grid has a special category that asks players to find an NBA Player who has played in less than 200 games in their NBA Career while also having scored at least one bucket in the NBA Finals. Aside from that, here is a look at all the categories in today's Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and for the Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 2: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and the Indiana Pacers

Grid 3: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and made 1+ basket in the Finals

Grid 4: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 5: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and the Indiana Pacers

Grid 6: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and made 1+ bucket in the Finals

Grid 7: Player who played under 200 games in the NBA and played for the Bucks

Grid 8: Player who played under 200 games in the NBA and played for the Pacers

Grid 9: Player who played under 200 games in the NBA and made 1+ bucket in the Finals

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

For September 3, let us figure out the answer for Grid 2: an NBA player who has played for both the Indiana Pacers and the New Orleans Pelicans.

One of the obvious responses for this category is the sharpshooter from The Bahamas, Buddy Hield. Hield entered the NBA in 2016 when he was selected as the sixth overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans. Even prior to his rookie season concluding, he became part of a massive trade that sent him to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for All-star big man Demarcus Cousins.

He played six seasons in Sacramento until he was later traded for the second time in his career to the Indiana Pacers alongside Tyrese Haliburton in exchange for a package that included All-Star forward-center Domantas Sabonis.

Hield is the perfect candidate for September 3's Crossover Grid 2.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Buddy Hield is one of the more obvious answers for September 3's Crossover Grid. However, some people want to complete the grid with the lowest rarity score possible. It means that the obvious choice won't do.

If you would prefer a lower rarity score, here are some alternative answers for Grid 2:

Peja Stojakovic

Solomon Hill

Darrell Armstrong

Lou Amundson

Kenny Anderson

Darren Collison

James Johnson

Rasual Butler

Expand Tweet

Also read: Which players have under 200 games played and went to Finals? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 3.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)