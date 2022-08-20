NBA Trade Rumors: Executive believes Derrick Rose is the most tradeable asset on the New York Knicks

Derrick Rose's NBA career has been full of ups and downs. After becoming the youngest MVP in the history of the league, Rose suffered a career-changing injury and has not been the same since.

Fortunately, the point guard has successfully transitioned his playing style. He went from being a primary ball handler and a superstar on the Chicago Bulls to a contributor off the bench for the New York Knicks.

The former MVP has two more years left on his contract with the Knicks, and according to an executive from an Eastern Conference team, Rose is the most tradeable player on the roster.

According to Heavy.com, this is what the exec said regarding Derrick Rose:

“He’s older now obviously and whatever happened off the floor with him, on the floor he has been such a pro everywhere he has gone. His contract is good, he has become a very good 3-point shooter, he brings energy, he likes coming off the bench.”

The point guard has been linked to his former team, the Bulls, and it would be interesting to see if he returns to Windy City.

Derrick Rose may be traded by New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have made the playoffs only twice in the past 10 years. Their most recent postseason appearance took place in 2021, but they were quickly dispatched in the first round by the Atlanta Hawks.

Tom Thibodeau took the reins of the franchise in 2020 and has had a 78-76 record so far. Thibodeau and Derrick Rose reunited in New York after playing together in Chicago for half a decade.

The two of them are very close, which is why the Knicks may decide against dealing Rose to another team. The truth, however, is that he could have performed even better last season.

Early in the season, the former MVP suffered an injury that kept him sidelined for a few months, which is why he appeared in only 26 games. Rose averaged 12 points and four assists for the Knicks in these games.

The point guard is past his prime, but he could be a great role player on another team. The Knicks have a great young roster that they will continue to develop and look to return to the postseason after missing out last season.

Derrick Rose, on the other hand, may return to the Chicago Bulls.

Rose could return to Chicago

Like the New York Knicks, the Chicago Bulls haven't had much playoff success of late. They finished sixth in the East last season, but were eliminated in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls have a solid roster led by a trio of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic. Besides these veterans, the Bulls also have a lot of young talented players, including Lonzo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu.

Derrick Rose would be a perfect fit for the Bulls and he is loved by the fans, too. Furthermore, his role on the roster would be very significant. Not only would he be a great role player, but he could also be a mentor to younger players.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman