Accused of hiding in $600,000 mansion, Michael Jordan's dad was suspected of "faking his death"- "Everybody I know thinks he is still alive"

Michael Jordan's father, James Jordan's mysterious death, led to speculation that he was hiding in his $600 million mansion. James was reportedly shot as he pulled over to nap in his car in Robertson County. Earlier reports said James had gone missing while driving back home.

Some wild allegations were made by the opposing counsel during the hearings of the case a year later. One of them suggested that James was faking his death to escape gambling debts, financial problems and a possible paternity suit.

Several witnesses claimed they saw James after the police believed he was dead. A convenience store owner by the name of Tracy Thompson went as far as claiming that everyone he knew thought he was still alive. Here's what he said (h/t Greensboro):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Everybody I know thinks he is still alive."

However, James Jordan's friends and family believed these allegations were ridiculous. They never stepped back from their claims that James and Michael Jordan's gambling problems had nothing to do with his sudden death. Here's what the prosecutor District Attorney J. Richard Townsend said about this

"When the smoke clears in this case, the only allegations that will prove to be true are the allegations by the state that these two defendants murdered and robbed Mr. Jordan."

Bunny Smith, a longtime friend of James, insinuated that Jordan's friends and family found this news sadly amusing.

The final verdict in Michael Jordan's father, James Jordan's death

The prosecution came through with remarks about the defense's wild story that Michael Jordan's father, James Jordan was hiding and faking his death due to unpaid depths and a potential parenting suit.

Larry Demery (L) and Daniel Green (R) were convicted for killing James Jordan

The two accused, Larry Demery and Daniel Green, were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Demery testified that he and Green intended to go to a Motel but were enticed by James Jordan's red Lexus on their way. The former then told the court that Green shot James in the chest. Demery was 17, while Greem was 18 when they committed the crime.

Daniel Green has denied Larry Demery's claims several times. Both have been denied paroles as well over the last few years. Demery hot his parole in 2020. He was scheduled to be released in August 2023, but the date is now pushed back by 12 months. His release agreement then got terminated. Green is going to get reviewed for parole in December 2023.

Meanwhile, Daniel Green's parole will get reviewed in 2024 after multiple denied reviews.

Also read: “I would've been dead years ago" - Daniel Green once claimed that Michael Jordan could have gotten him killed as revenge for his father's murder

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence