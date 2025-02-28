"Ace Bailey is probably the best college one-on-one scorer": Dylan Harper's father Ron Harper scouts Rutgers guard and Cooper Flagg ahead of NBA Draft

Ron Harper thinks Ace Bailey is the best one-on-one scorer in all of college basketball despite the fact that heading into this year's NBA Draft, it's no secret that Duke standout Cooper Flagg is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick. Flagg has continued to be listed atop the list in mock drafts, however, Rutgers standouts Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper have both been impressive in their own right.

With the draft at the end of June looming off in the distance, NBA legend Ron Harper, who won titles both with Michael Jordan and the Bulls, and Kobe Bryant and the Lakers, weighed in on both Flagg and Bailey while speaking in an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson.

While he called Flagg a player who plays "tremendously hard" and has an offensive game that will only improve once he gets to the NBA, Harper dubbed Bailey as the best one-on-one scorer in college basketball.

“Ace Bailey is probably the best college one-on-one scorer that you can have," Harper said. "He can create his own shot, he can create space, he can go inside, he can score outside, he can shoot a three, he can shoot the midrange. There’s not one part of his offensive game that he doesn’t have.”

So far this season, Bailey is averaging 18.2 points on 46.5% shooting from the floor, while averaging 36.3% from beyond the arc. Additionally, he's also put up 7.3 rpg, 1.3 bpg, and 1.0 spg, making it clear that he's more than just an offensive threat.

Ron Harper opens up on the "full-circle" moment he had seeing LeBron James's praise for Dylan Harper

Ahead of the upcoming NBA Draft, LeBron James has been left impressed by Ron Harper's son, Dylan Harper. Back in January, after a clash with the Hornets, James had nothing but good things to say about the Rutgers guard and he dubbed the Scarlet Knight a "special talent."

He also mentioned that he calls Dylan Harper his nephew, and Harper calls him unc (short for uncle). At the time, in addition to praising the college star, saying that he's confident Harper will be good in the league, James also spoke about his relationship with the Rutgers guard's father, Ron Harper, and said the two go way back.

During the aforementioned interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Ron Harper spoke about James's comments and shared his thoughts.

"It kind of reminded me of the first time I went to a basketball gym and watched LeBron James work out," Harper said. "He was a very skilled player coming out of high school and worked as hard as NBA players. LeBron James was a great NBA player back then. It was kinda cool! It was a full-circle moment.”

