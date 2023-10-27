"Act on my passions": LeBron James' wife, Savannah James opens up on how she can try new things as her kids have now grown

Savannah James is ready to take the next step and try new things, now that her three children with her husband LeBron James have grown. Bronny James, 19, is preparing for his debut in the NCAA and is expected to declare for the NBA draft next summer. Meanwhile, Bryce, 16, is at high school, while their daughter, Zhuri, is nine.

With that in mind, Savannah now has the opportunity to focus more on herself and try new things, like her appearance in the recent "Beats by Dre" commercial, which featured LeBron James, and football superstar Erling Haaland.

Savannah James said in an interview with Essence:

"I think that when I started having my kids, that was a time in my life that I felt like that was what I wanted to do. I wanted to be a mom and I wanted to sit back, for lack of a better term, and make sure that I was raising kind, respectful, humble human beings.

"With Bronny going away to college and Bryce being right there as a junior in high school and Zhuri is now nine years old, a fresh nine years old, they have a good grasp of what our family dynamic is and what is expected of them.

"I don’t feel like I have to be a helicopter mom per se, and I’m able to go out and just act on my passions and to put my foot out into new things that interest me. So I think that it’s mostly that, just knowing that the groundwork has been laid and I feel good about the position that I’ve left them in. So I feel comfortable with seeing where my passions are able to take me."

Savannah James made headlines earlier in the week with her appearance in the "Beats by Dre" commercial, earning high praise from his husband.

And given the partnership between LeBron and Dr. Dre and with the James family being brand ambassadors, it wouldn't come as a surprise if we see Savannah feature in more "Beats by Dre" commercials.

Savannah James hints at LeBron James' plan to play with both his sons before retirement

LeBron James has talked several times about his desire to play with his son Bronny before retiring from the NBA. Now, though, it appears that the four-time NBA champion and scoring leader may plan to play with both his sons before calling it a day.

"Tell them you’re not done until you play with your son. Then do that, again," Savannah James said in the commercial.

LeBron James is under contract with the LA Lakers until the summer of 2025, with the final year being a player option. Bronny will be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft, while Bruce can enter the league as early as 2026.