Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (Oct. 26)

The Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers are set for a Western Conference heavyweight clash on Thursday (Oct. 26). The game will mark the second game of the 2023-24 NBA season for each squad.

The Suns will be trying to maintain momentum following their 108-104 road victory over the Golden State Warriors in their season opener on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will be looking to improve following their 119-107 season-opening road loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers game details

Teams: Phoenix Suns (1-0) vs. LA Lakers (0-1)

Date & Time: Oct. 26, 2023 / 10 p.m. ET on TNT

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, LA

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers game preview and injury report

Phoenix has arguably the NBA's best Big 3 with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. However, it appears that the Suns may only have one of their stars available on Thursday night. Booker (foot) and Beal (back) are both listed as doubtful on the team's injury report, while guard Damion Lee (knee) is still out indefinitely.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, LA will be without forward Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) and rookie guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (knee). However, wing Cam Reddish (foot) is listed as probable.

Assuming that Booker and Beal are out for Phoenix, LA projects to have much more offensive firepower and all-around depth.

Lakers star big man Anthony Davis should thrive against Suns starting center Jusuf Nurkic. Meanwhile, his co-star, LeBron James, will be locked into a head-to-head battle with Durant that could go either way.

However, the Lakers' biggest advantage should come at the guard positions. Their starting backcourt of D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves will likely outperform whatever guards Phoenix starts. This should be especially true considering that the Suns don’t have a true point guard on their roster.

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers odds and prediction

Spread: Suns (+6), Lakers (-6)

Over/Under: 223.5

Moneyline: Suns (+182), Lakers (-222)

With Booker and Beal both expected to miss Phoenix's matchup against LA on Thursday, the odds favor the Lakers to emerge victorious.

LA should have more depth and star power, so the shorthanded Suns could struggle to keep up. However, if Phoenix gets hot from 3-point range, it might be able to pull off an upset.

Also Read: "In all likelihood, yes": Darvin Ham hints at minutes restriction for LeBron James for the entire 2023-24 NBA season

Phoenix Suns depth chart

Position Starters 2nd Unit 3rd Unit 4th Unit 5th Unit Point Guard Devin Booker (Day-to-day) Jordan Goodwin Saben Lee Shooting Guard Bradley Beal (Day-to-day) Grayson Allen Damion Lee (Out) Small Forward Josh Okogie Eric Gordon Nassir Little Power Forward Kevin Durant Yuta Watanabe Keita Bates-Diop Center Jusuf Nurkic Drew Eubanks Bol Bol Chimezie Metu Udoka Azubuike

LA Lakers depth chart

Position Starters 2nd Unit 3rd Unit 4th Unit Point Guard D'Angelo Russell Gabe Vincent Jalen Hood-Schifino (Out) Shooting Guard Austin Reaves Cam Reddish (Day-to-day) Small Forward LeBron James Taurean Prince Max Christie Power Forward Jarred Vanderbilt (Out) Rui Hachimura Center Anthony Davis Christian Wood Jaxson Hayes Colin Castleton

Also Read: Anthony Davis and Draymond Green feature in NBA In-Season Tournament campaign 'The Heist': Full cast and more explored