Anthony Davis and Draymond Green feature in NBA In-Season Tournament campaign 'The Heist': Full cast and more explored

It looks like LA Lakers big man Anthony Davis is flexing his acting skills in the newest NBA mini-feature called "The Heist." Davis is accompanied by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and other league stars who provided some decent acting for the feature.

"The Heist" is a promotional video for the upcoming In-Season Tournament. The premise of it is that the NBA stars in the video -- Davis, Green, DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Julius Randle, Darius Garland, and Kawhi Leonard -- are all trying to steal the first-ever NBA Cup.

Along with them is Michael Imperioli, known for his work with the hit TV show, "The Sopranos." The stars did a masterful job in orchestrating their movements, especially the short fight scene between Young and DeRozan in the elevator. A big surprise appearance for the fans is Leonard, who has improved his acting since the iconic San Antonio Spurs adverts.

Green also did a great job posing as a security guard who was handling the NBA Cup. Randle did a bit of stunt work in the video. Well, the filmmakers made it look like he was the one doing the stunts.

Watch the video of the advert below to see how well the NBA stars have made it into an entertaining video.

The NBA In-Season Tournament will be a battle between all 30 teams, and the final game will take place in Las Vegas. Games will start on November 3 and end on 28. Games played in the tournament will be counted as part of the 82-game schedule of all the participating teams.

Charles Barkley has some harsh words for Anthony Davis in his season debut

Anthony Davis is under pressure as his co-star enters his 21st NBA season, giving him the keys to lead the Lakers this season. In their season debut against the defending champions, Denver Nuggets, Davis had a solid start to the game. He had 17 points in the first half, and many expect him to go head-to-head against Nikola Jokic.

Unfortunately, he wasn't able to score a single point in the second half. After the game, former NBA star Charles Barkley called him out for his underwhelming performance.

"I said when he was in New Orleans [that] this guy is going to be the best basketball player in the world in the next five years. He’s not even mentioned anymore when you talk about the best players in the game," Barkley said. "LeBron has said it publicly: It’s [his] team now. And you wonder when the light is going to kick on because he [doesn’t] have to play great every night, but you can’t go a whole half and not score."

Fans are expecting Davis to bounce back from his subpar performance last night (Oct. 24). The Lakers will play against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday (Oct. 26).

