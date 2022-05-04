“That’s not fair, life ain’t fair” - Action Bronson says he’s still over the New York Knicks missing out on Ja Morant in 2019, says he wouldn’t want Donovan Mitchell at the expense of RJ Barrett

Ja Morant is having a spectacular season and is the reigning Most Improved Player in the NBA, but rapper Action Bronson is not over the fact that he is not with the New York Knicks.

Going into the 2019 NBA Draft lottery, New York had one of the best odds for the number one overall pick because they had the worst record in basketball. Instead of landing the first pick and selecting Zion Williamson or the second pick and selecting Ja Morant, the New York Knicks fell to the third pick, ultimately picking R.J. Barrett.

While many New York Knicks fans were upset about missing out on the top pick, Action Bronson is more upset about missing out on Ja Morant. The rapper spoke about the team's misfortunes during a recent appearance on Jalen & Jacoby.

"I'm just so like depressed. I'm still depressed over the draft. Us not getting the second pick and getting the only man that I ever wanted really, really badly in Ja Morant. My lord, what a legendary man. My god that's the type of explosion and generation-changing player that we need man. That's not fair. Life ain't fair," he said.

The New York Knicks' fall from number one to number three in the 2019 NBA Draft cost them Morant, similar to what happened in 2015 when the team fell from the number two pick to the number four pick.

While New York have not had the worst luck in total draft value lost, missing out on so many top players may feel that way. Action Bronson is now happy with R.J. Barrett despite feeling depressed about not having Morant.

Despite missing out on Ja Morant, Action Bronson is ready to build the Knicks around R.J. Barrett

Ja Morant is the centerpiece of his team competing for a championship with his current team, but Action Bronson believes that R.J. Barrett could be the centerpiece of New York, and so does Barrett.

"My goal, I feel like I can be an All-Star, or be in the conversation, which is obviously gonna come with winning, but I feel like I have the ability to." RJ Barrett believes he can be an All-Star next season:"My goal, I feel like I can be an All-Star, or be in the conversation, which is obviously gonna come with winning, but I feel like I have the ability to." on.sny.tv/J6llOjw RJ Barrett believes he can be an All-Star next season:"My goal, I feel like I can be an All-Star, or be in the conversation, which is obviously gonna come with winning, but I feel like I have the ability to." on.sny.tv/J6llOjw https://t.co/zx7PGbevbT

Action Bronson is so confident in R.J. Barrett that he does not want to trade him away in an offseason trade to go after a player like Donovan Mitchell.

"If it means giving up on R.J. Barrett, no. You know, I love Donovan Mitchell. I think he's a great player, but why. It's just like we're going to give them away and they just become even more of a superstar. It's just always what happens. It's just not. It's not the way to move. We got it. We got to build, not break it down again," Bronson said.

A potential R.J. Barrett-Donovan Mitchell combo could be the move to finally get the New York Knicks back on track.

