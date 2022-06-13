“Actually, I was shocked that it wasn’t unanimous for LeBron" - Jeff Van Gundy still surprised at the fact LeBron James didn't win 2015 NBA Finals MVP

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James had one of the greatest finals performances during the 2015 NBA Finals. However, with the Golden State Warriors winning the series, the Finals MVP was awarded to Andre Iguodala rather than James.

Former NBA coach turned commentator Jeff Van Gundy had a conversation with Howard Beck of "Sports Illustrated." Van Gundy spoke about how shocked he was at James not being the recipient of the Finals MVP award in that series.

Van Gundy even claimed that it should have been unanimous in "King" James' favor. Van Gundy said:

"Actually, I was shocked that it wasn't unanimous for LeBron. That's just me. I didn't think it was a hard decision."

LeBron James played 45.7 minutes a night in those six games while averaging 35.8 points, 13.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists. He shot 39.8% from the field. He also recorded 1.3 steals per game.

Iguodala was awarded the Finals MVP for being the primary defender on James.

On top of this, King James was without his usual running partners in Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving. Both were out injured and missed the series. So perhaps it wasn't an unfounded comment from Jeff Van Gundy.

Sports Illustrated @SInow



Voters reflect on how close Stephen Curry was to winning and whether they got it right 🤔 Seven years ago, Andre Iguodala was voted Finals MVP with LeBron James coming in secondVoters reflect on how close Stephen Curry was to winning and whether they got it right 🤔 trib.al/ClOzfeG Seven years ago, Andre Iguodala was voted Finals MVP with LeBron James coming in secondVoters reflect on how close Stephen Curry was to winning and whether they got it right 🤔 trib.al/ClOzfeG

How LeBron James fared in his second stint with Cleveland Cavaliers

James with the championship trophy after the 2016 NBA Finals.

LeBron James' return to Cleveland from South Beach was a big call after the disappointment of losing the 2014 NBA Finals. However, considering Kyrie Irving's talent, James' decision to return to the Cavs after unceremoniously leaving in 2010 was the right choice.

James had an incredible four-year run with the Cavs in his second stint with the team. He put up absurd stat lines and took his team (almost single-handedly at times) to four NBA Finals. The Eastern Conference was completely dominated by "King" James and company.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Notable stat lines from LeBron James’ 2018 playoff run



51 PTS - 8 REB - 8 AST

46 PTS - 11 REB - 9 AST

46 PTS - 12 REB - 5 AST

45 PTS - 8 REB - 7 AST

44 PTS - 10 REB - 8 AST

44 PTS - 5 REB - 3 AST

43 PTS - 8 REB - 14 AST

42 PTS - 10 REB - 12 AST

38 PTS - 6 REB - 7 AST

The biggest highlight of his return to the Cavs was obviously the triumph over the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals. They overcame a 3-1 deficit in the series.

In the process, he brought the first championship to the city of Cleveland in over half a century. James averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists in that series. He shot 49.4% from the field and 37.1% from the perimeter.

With the departure of Kyrie Irving in 2017, the onus was even more on James and Kevin Love to propel the Cavs to another championship.

Irving's departure significantly weakened the roster. However, the Cavaliers made it to another finals after some absolutely incredible performances from James. They were eventually swept 4-0 by the Warriors, led by Kevin Durant.

Nevertheless, James' four-year spell with Cleveland is looked at with fondness as he finally brought home a championship.

LIVE POLL Q. Should LeBron James have won the 2015 Finals MVP? Yes No 0 votes so far