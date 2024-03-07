"AD 94 but Kawhi a 93?" - NBA 2K fans in frenzy over updated Anthony Davis' ratings

The NBA 2K series of video games boasts an authentic experience for video game fans who also enjoy basketball. One of the ways that the 2K games remain accurate is by updating player ratings regularly throughout the season so that their in-game character reflects how they've been performing in real life.

This means that some players who perform well can end up receiving a boost to their stats while players who don't meet expectations get a decrease in their in-game ratings.

The latest round of updated player ratings in NBA 2K has just been released and Anthony Davis received a bump of +1 to his rating.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Some fans think that this is undeserved and voiced their disagreements by replying to the post. A couple of the responses are about players whom fans think are more deserving of a better rating than AD.

"AD 94 but Kawhi a 93?" one fan asked.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few fans called for Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis to have a higher rating than AD, pointing to the fact that Sabonis has won each matchup between the two bigs.

"How is AD higher than Sabonis?! Make it make sense. 9-0 against AD btw," one person posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Aside from AD, NBA 2K players were also up in arms about other players whom they think deserve a better or lower rating.

"If LeBron (James) a 96 Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) a 98," one person posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This update is the sixth from NBA 2K with the last one before this one being released on Feb. 15. In that update, AD received a -1 to go down to 93.

Also read: Watch: Anthony Davis & Austin Reaves team up with Jack Black in 'Kung Fu Panda' commercial

Anthony Davis is the 10th-best player on NBA 2K in terms of player rating

With his most recent +1 update to bring him back up to 94, Anthony Davis becomes the 10th-highest-rated player on NBA 2K24. He is also the second LA Lakers player in the top 10 with LeBron James being rated a 96.

The Lakers and the Phoenix Suns are the only teams who have two players rated 94 or higher with the duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant rated at 95 and 96 respectively.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who received a +1 in the most recent update, goes up to 96, while Steph Curry drops down to 95 with a -1.

Rounding out the top four players are Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who are tied at 97. Meanwhile, the last two League MVPs dominate the ratings as both Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are tied at 98.