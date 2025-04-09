"AD got a ring while being in Dallas" - NBA fans react to Anthony Davis receiving his USAB ring in Mavericks jersey

Dallas Mavericks superstar big man Anthony Davis received his 2024 Paris Olympic ring during Tuesday's practice. The delayed presentation divided NBA fans, with some opposing him being awarded it in Mavericks gear instead of when he was with the LA Lakers.

Davis played a key role as one of Team USA's top centers over the summer. He suited up in all six of the star-studded squad's group stage and knockout-round contests.

The 10-time All-Star averaged 8.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks, shooting 62.5% in just 16.3 minutes per game.

Davis' Olympic gold medal marked his second, following his win with the Americans at the 2012 London Games.

However, a lot has changed since his latest gold medal triumph. The 2020 NBA champion played for LA at the time but has since been rerouted to Dallas in a blockbuster Feb. 2 NBA trade deadline deal.

So, upon seeing USA Basketball managing director and former NBA star Grant Hill present Davis with his Olympic ring, fans on X/Twitter had mixed feelings.

Several asserted that Davis should have been given his ring alongside his ex-Lakers co-star LeBron James earlier in the season.

"They were supposed to get it together," @StolenByVando said.

"Yeah, he was a Laker (when) he won, doesn't count," @LakerSurfer wrote.

Others took exception to Davis receiving his ring at practice instead of in front of Mavericks fans.

"Why wasn't that presented to him in front of a crowd? Could've made more of a gesture out of it than just chucking it at him while he's at practice," @UnprobableP said.

"Can't wait for tomorrow's game, Grant Hill?" @MyIvin wrote.

Meanwhile, some quipped about Davis securing a ring early on in his tenure with his new team.

"See, y'all? AD got a ring while being in Dallas," @dalton_trigg said.

Anthony Davis set for first showdown against Lakers a day after receiving his USAB ring

Anthony Davis' Team USA ring presentation comes a day before he is slated to match up against his former team for the first time. Dallas (38-41) hosts LA (48-31) on Wednesday, with Davis (adductor) listed as probable to play.

The contest has high stakes for both sides, as they are each battling for playoff/play-in positioning. Nevertheless, the big man plans to approach it the same as any ordinary outing.

"It's just another game. Y'all make it bigger than it needs to be," Davis said. "Another game for me. It will be Luka's first time back, so (there) might be a lot of emotions for him."

Across seven contests with the Mavericks, Davis is averaging 20.6 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, 0.7 spg and 1.7 bpg, shooting 45.5%.

