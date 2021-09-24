"AD should be what KD is" - Shannon Sharpe wants Anthony Davis to strive for an MVP-caliber season this year

Anthony Davis was an integral part of the Los Angeles Lakers during their championship-winning season in the bubble. However, after the success in Orlando, AD had an injury-laden season last year. He only managed to play 36 of the 72 regular-season games and averaged a marginally low 32.3 minutes per game.

His injury during the post-season severely cost the Lakers, as the Purple and Gold looked depleted and completely off against the Phoenix Suns. Keeping all of that aside, the big man will be itching for an incredible 2021-22 season. With the addition of stars like Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers look like a stacked team. However, many believe this could be the year where Anthony Davis explodes to his actual potential. One of them is surely Shannon Sharpe, who heaped praise on Anthony Davis and his abilities on a 6-foot-10 frame. Speaking on the Undisputed, the three-time NFL champion said:

"AD should be what KD is. Skip when you look at talent, a guy that can shoot the three, that can shoot the mid-range, can post, can handle the ball, make 85% of his free-throw, that's what AD should be. I demand AD to say "I'm going to be the MVP this year", that's what he should be. 28 [points], 10 [rebounds] two and a half three blocks, 2-3 that's what he is capable of."

How important is Anthony Davis to the Lakers' championship chances?

Anthony Davis is easily one of the best big men in the league. His brilliance on the court during the first season with the Lakers impressed many fans and NBA experts. During the Lakers championship-winning season, Davis averaged a staggering 27.7 PPG, 9.7 RPG and 1.4 blocks per game during the postseason to help the Lakers get to the title.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers One year ago today, @antdavis23 won Game 2 of the Conference Finals with his iconic Mamba Shot 〰🐍 One year ago today, @antdavis23 won Game 2 of the Conference Finals with his iconic Mamba Shot 〰🐍 https://t.co/palZCGzyz4

If the Lakers have to succeed this year, they will once again need Anthony Davis to be at his very best during the regular season. His ability to shoot the ball and use his raw physicality to score in the paint makes him a great threat to any team's defense. Speaking about AD, on the Undisputed with Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe said:

"For so long he was in New Orleans and nobody really gave a damn. AD coul drop 50 one night and then come back and drop 20 one night and everybody cool with that. But you can't do that in the Lakers uniform. Because the big's have been too good for too long. From Chamberlin to Kareem to Shaq to Pau to you now, the bigs got to be big on a nightly basis. You play for the Lakers and that's what i expect, I expect Anthony Davis to look like he did in his first year with the Lakers."

Just last week, Anthony Davis married his long-term girlfriend, Marlen P. His teammates LeBron James and Russell Westbrook attended the reception. Happy and rejuvenated after celebrating the best day of his life, Davis is all set to be back with the Lakers. He will be hoping to keep the disappointment from last season behind him and focus on getting to greater heights during the 2021-22 season.

