"AD is the one who is not balling"- Chris Broussard blasts Anthony Davis as LA Lakers stumble again

The LA Lakers have been in poor form lately, having lost four out of their last five games. Even Anthony Davis' return hasn't helped the reigning champions, as they have slipped down to fifth position in a tough Western Conference.

Their most recent game ended in a 107-116 loss against the Washington Wizards, sounding alarms for Frank Vogel and co.

Chris Broussard holds Anthony Davis responsible LA Lakers' poor run

Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards

NBA insider Chris Broussard joined co-host Nick Wright on the latest episode of 'First Things First' to express his displeasure over LA Lakers star man Anthony Davis' recent performances.

"AD is the one who is not balling. They were 7-6 when AD returned to the team. They are 1-3 since he is back. In the 4 games he has been back, of the 97 players in the NBA who have played more than 100 minutes, AD is fifth-worst in plus-minus," said Broussard.

Nick Wright then took over, using this as an opportunity to shower praise on the currently injured LA Lakers talisman LeBron James.

"You just said he [Anthony Davis] needs to be better. So I am just saying that one of these things are true- that the LA Lakers are objectively [expletive] or they are still the Western Conference favorites, because even in year 18, LeBron is gonna come and save the day," said Wright.

The LA Lakers have badly missed the services of LeBron James, who has been out of NBA action for almost 5 weeks. He is unavailable because of a 'high ankle sprain', an injury that he suffered in a game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Anthony Davis said the Lakers need to play with a sense of desperation: "We're not in a play-in spot but we're close to it." — Christian Rivas (@RadRivas) April 29, 2021

James was averaging a solid 25 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists before going down, and the latest LA Lakers injury reports suggest that the 4-time NBA champion is close to a return.

The Wizards take down the Lakers 😤



Beal: 27 Pts, 11-18 FG

Russ: 18 Pts, 18 Reb, 14 Ast pic.twitter.com/fDe8StiHiy — ESPN (@espn) April 29, 2021

As Broussard pointed out, Anthony Davis hasn't looked in great touch since coming back, having poor outings in all of his recent matches. The former New Orleans Pelicans scored 26 points against the Washington Wizards, but could only grab 5 boards in what was a subpar performance by his lofty standards.

The LA Lakers take on the Sacramento Kings next and both the head coach and his teammates will be expecting Anthony Davis to dominate the game on both sides of the ball.

